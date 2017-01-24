Clear69° FULL FORECASTClear69° FULL FORECAST
(Almost) every Jameis Winston pass in 2016, charted

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 12:00pm

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston became the first player in NFL history to pass for 4,000 yards in each of his first two seasons. [LOREN ELLIOTT | Times]

Jameis Winston's 2016 stats: 345-of-567 (60.8 completion percentage), 4,090 yards, 28 touchdowns, 18 interceptions, 86.1 rating, 64.7 QBR, 3.7 percent DVOA

2015 stats: 312-of-535 (58.3 completion percentage), 4,042 yards, 22 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 84.2 rating, 60.9 QBR, minus-13.2 percent DVOA

Key takeaway: Leading up to the 2015 draft, NFL evaluators questioned whether Winston could take care of the football. After his first two seasons, those doubts persist. As he did while at Florida State, he takes chances, and sometimes he makes plays that other quarterbacks wouldn't and sometimes he makes costly mistakes. Winston increased his touchdown percentage this season (from 4.1 to 4.9) but also increased his interception percentage (from 2.8 to 3.2). So far, the Eli Manning comps appear valid.

COMING TOMORROW MORNING AT TAMPABAY.COM/BUCS: Winston vs. Mariota: Who won 2016?

Related stories

Winston vs. Mariota, Week 13: What we've learned

Reasons why the Winston and Mariota comparisons won't die anytime soon

Winston vs. Mariota, Week 4: Sophomores slump because of turnovers

Winston vs. Mariota, Week 1: Role reversal

Winston vs. Mariota: Who won 2015?

Contact Thomas Bassinger at tbassinger@tampabay.com. Follow @tometrics.

