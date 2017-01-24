(Almost) every Marcus Mariota pass in 2016, charted

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota threw at least two touchdown passes in eight straight games this season, a team record. [Getty Images]

Marcus Mariota's 2016 stats: 276-of-451 (61.2 completion percentage), 3,426 yards, 26 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 95.6 rating, 64.9 QBR, 9.3 percent DVOA

2015 stats: 230-of-370 (62.2 completion percentage), 2,818 yards, 19 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 91.5 rating, 51.6 QBR, minus-13.2 percent DVOA

Key takeaway: While efficient on short and intermediate throws in 2015, Mariota struggled on ball placement down the field. On passes thrown 20 or more yards, the former Oregon Ducks star was among the NFL's least accurate quarterbacks, completing 9 of 49 attempts. This season, the Titans quarterback completed three times as many deep passes and lifted his rating on such throws from a league-worst 32.8 in 2015 to 101.2.

Did not play in Week 17 because of a fractured fibula.

