Bucs coach Dirk Koetter says shuffled offensive line did "all right"

TAMPA — Kevin Pamphile had only one practice at right tackle last week before making the move there from left guard for Saturday's loss at the Saints.

The Bucs had hoped starting RT Demar Dotson would be cleared from concussion protocol after practicing for a second week. Backup Gosder Cherilus was out with a groin injury he suffered at Dallas the previous week.

That left the Bucs either with undrafted rookie Leonard Wester, or shuffling the deck and moving Pamphile to right tackle and starting Evan Smith at left guard.

"It was all right," coach Dirk Koetter said. "We put Kevin in a challenging situation because we didn't even make the move, he had one day of practice at right tackle. We thought it was going to go a different direction, and because of injury, it didn't. … As far as Evan going at left guard, he's always working in the rotation at center and guard, and it seems like every time Evan gets in a game in a role like that he does pretty well, and this was no exception.

"Now, Kevin moving out from left guard to right tackle, that's a much bigger move, and he was playing against the Saints' best player (DE Cameron Jordan). Based on the situation that we were in, being down two right tackles, Kevin did a good job."

GRIMES SHINES: At 33, Bucs CB Brent Grimes shows no signs of slowing down and has performed as well as the team hoped when it signed him as a free agent. Grimes is an alternate to the Pro Bowl after a solid year with 48 solo tackles, three interceptions and 20 passes defensed.

"I realize his age number is getting up there, but I think going into last week he was tied for the league lead in passes defended …" Koetter said. "Very close to an interception that would've been a huge play last week. He laid out for it. I think Brent has been good for (rookie CB) Vernon Hargreaves to help bring him along. So yeah, we're really happy about him."

FAREWELL JUDE: Bucs CB Jude Adjei-Barimah missed four games serving a suspension for testing positive for performing-enhancing drugs. Since returning, he has been injured and unable to play, and Koetter indicated Barimah will be placed on injured reserve this week.