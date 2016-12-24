Yes, Bucs still in wild-card playoff race, barely; NFL Week 16 playoff glance

NFL playoff tiebreakers are complicated, to say the least. We (and the Bucs) thought Tampa Bay was eliminated with its loss Saturday at New Orleans. Then we found a string of 10 specific outcomes that would get the Bucs in, but the first that had to happen — the Texans losing late Saturday — didn't, so again, it seemed the Bucs were out. Oh, not so fast. There's slightly good news for the Bucs, thanks to the proverbial worst Christmas gift of all: a tie. A Redskins tie — yes, a tie — with the Giants this Sunday could help the Bucs get in. Nine things must happen for the Bucs to make the playoffs as an NFC wild card, and the first happened Sunday night when the Chiefs beat the Broncos. Here are the other eight that have to happen:

• Cowboys must beat the Lions tonight.

Then ON SUNDAY …

• Bucs must beat the Panthers to finish 9-7.

• Lions must beat the Packers to win the NFC North and leave the Packers 9-7.

• Redskins and Giants must tie; the Redskins at 8-6-2 lose a tiebreaker to the Bucs and Packers on conference record and are eliminated.

And FOR the Bucs TO win the tiebreaker for "strength of victory" over the Packers …

• 49ers must beat the Seahawks.

• Colts must beat the Jaguars.

• Cowboys must beat the Eagles.

• Titans must beat the Texans.

Greg Auman, Times staff writer

Playoff chase

NFC

Seed/team/division Rec

1. Cowboys-E ** 12-2

2. Falcons-S-y 10-5

3. Lions-N 9-5

4. Seahawks-W-y 9-5-1

Wild card

5. Giants-z 10-5

6. Packers 9-6

In the hunt

7. Redskins 8-6-1

8. Bucs 8-7

Remaining schedules

Cowboys: Lions, at Eagles

Falcons: Saints

Lions: at Cowboys, Packers

Seahawks: at 49ers

Giants: at Redskins

Packers: at Lions

Redskins: Giants

Bucs: Panthers

AFC

Seed/team/division Rec

1. Patriots-E * 13-2

2. Raiders-W-z 12-3

3. Steelers-N-y 10-5

4. Texans-S-y 9-6

Wild card

5. Chiefs-z 11-4

6. Dolphins-z 10-5

Remaining schedules

Patriots: at Dolphins

Raiders: at Broncos

Steelers: Browns

Texans: at Titans

Chiefs: at Chargers

Dolphins: Patriots

y-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth * clinched division and bye ** clinched homefield