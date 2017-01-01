Bucs-Panthers by the numbers: Breaking down Bucs' win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) calls a play during the first half. [LOREN ELLIOTT | Times]

A by-the-numbers look at the Bucs' 17-16 win over the Panthers:

12 Winning seasons in the Bucs' 41-year history (not including the strike-shortened 1982 season). This is their first since they went 10-6 in 2010.

5 Consecutive seasons in which the Bucs had finished last in the NFC South. They had gone 23-57 during that stretch.

2 Head coaches in Bucs history to finish with a winning record in their first season (Jon Gruden, 15-4 in 2002, and Dirk Koetter).

28 Touchdowns thrown by Jameis Winston this season, a team record. Josh Freeman threw 27 in 2012.

4,090

Passing yards for Winston this season, also a team record.

8,132

Passing yards for Winston in his first two seasons, 65 yards shy of breaking Andrew Luck's record. He is, however, the first quarterback to pass for 4,000 in each of his first two seasons.

3,578

Receiving yards for Mike Evans in his first three seasons, the fifth most all-time. Randy Moss holds the record with 4,163.

3,575

Receiving yards for Hall of Famer Jerry Rice his first three seasons.

24 Turnovers committed by Winston (18 interceptions, six lost fumbles). Only Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers committed more this season.

16 Times, before this season, in which the Bucs have won their final game of the regular season. They finished with a winning record the next season four times. In other words, there's no carryover effect from games in January to games in September.

