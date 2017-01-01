Overcast67° FULL FORECASTOvercast67° FULL FORECAST
Bucs-Panthers: How backup long snapper with broken finger helped Bucs win

Sunday, January 1, 2017 8:06pm

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times

Adarius Glanton, pressed into duty after the Bucs’ long snapper was hurt, hadn’t snapped in a game since college.

TAMPA — In a game where five field goals were missed and two made, the winning point in a 17-16 Bucs victory came on an extra point where Tampa Bay's emergency long snapper stepped in — with a broken index finger on his snapping hand.

"It was nothing to me. I've done it since high school," said linebacker Adarius Glanton, who snapped in a game Sunday for the first time since 2012, his junior year at Florida Atlantic. "I hadn't snapped in the last couple of weeks because I broke my finger. I had tape on my hand, but I got it down."

Glanton was pressed into duty after Andrew DePaola, the team's long snapper the past three years, suffered a torn ACL late in the third quarter. Glanton took a few snaps on the sideline and had a single play as snapper, on the extra point after the Bucs scored a touchdown with 3:13 to play.

Glanton, 26, is a backup linebacker and plays almost exclusively on special teams. The Bartow native finished the year third on the Bucs with five total special teams tackles.

On Sunday, he drove a Carolina player straight back into his own punter, nearly blocking the kick.

The Bucs plucked Glanton off the Panthers' practice squad last season. He played for Carolina as a rookie but helped Tampa Bay beat his old team Sunday.

After the game, Glanton made a point to thank Rusty Bulloch, an assistant coach at Lake Gibson High in Lakeland, who first taught him how to snap.

"He said, 'One day you're going to use this.' I didn't believe him at the time, but I do now," Glanton said.

Contact Greg Auman at gauman@tampabay.com and (813) 310-2690. Follow @gregauman.

01/01/17
