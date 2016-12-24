By the numbers: Breaking down Bucs' loss to Saints

A by-the-numbers look at the Bucs' 31-24 loss to the Saints:

123

Rushing yards for the Saints on Saturday. Mark Ingram ran 18 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

46

Rushing yards for the Saints when they lost to the Bucs 16-11 two weeks ago.

6

Explosive plays executed by the Saints. Bucs coach Dirk Koetter defines explosive plays as passes of at least 16 yards and runs of at least 12 yards. New Orleans scored points on every drive in which it executed an explosive play.

122

Explosive plays the Bucs allowed before Saturday, second to only the 49ers.

-2

Turnover margin for the Bucs on Saturday.

+3

Turnover margin for the Bucs two weeks ago.

0

Takeaways for the Bucs defense on Saturday. Tampa Bay had recorded at least one takeaway in each of its past 10 games. It went 7-3 in those games.

5

Interceptions thrown by Jameis Winston in his past two games. In the 10 games before that, he had thrown six interceptions.

3.2%

Winston's interception rate this season. He has thrown 532 passes, and 17 have been intercepted.

2.8%

Winston's interception rate last season. He threw 535 passes, and 15 were intercepted.

27

Touchdown passes thrown by Winston this season, tying the single-season franchise record set by Josh Freeman in 2012.

8

Touchdown receptions by Cameron Brate this season, tying the single-season franchise record for touchdowns by a tight end set by Jimmie Giles in 1985. Brate caught a 12-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

1,256

Receiving yards for Mike Evans this season, a career high. He has 3,513 yards in his career and is 63 yards away from passing Jerry Rice for fifth-most receiving yards by a player in his first three seasons (since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970).

Contact Thomas Bassinger at tbassinger@tampabay.com. Follow @tometrics.