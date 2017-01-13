Overcast66° FULL FORECASTOvercast66° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

DC Mike Smith signs deal with Bucs, says he won't pursue head coaching jobs

Friday, January 13, 2017 5:41pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

TAMPA — Defensive coordinator Mike Smith signed a multiyear contract extension with the Bucs, saying that for the next couple of years, he will forgo pursuing head coaching jobs to remain in Tampa Bay.

Related News/Archive

Terms were not released.

Locking up Smith for several years could be big for the Bucs since the former Falcons head coach figured to be in the mix each offseason for a head coaching job.

Smith, 57, had interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Jaguars and Chargers. On Thursday he withdrew from consideration for the Chargers job.

"While I did have a chance to speak with a few organizations about their head coaching opportunities earlier this offseason, it became very clear to me that I'm in an ideal situation here with the Buccaneers," Smith said in a statement released Friday. "For the next couple years, I am fully committed and focused on my role with Dirk (Koetter) and the organization and will not be pursuing head coaching opportunities during this time."

Bucs coach Koetter, who hired Smith last January, was happy to see Smith remain to help build on the Bucs' 9-7 season.

"Mike Smith is simply one of the best coaches I have had the opportunity to work with, and I'm thrilled to know that he is committed to remain with us for the foreseeable future," Koetter said. "In addition to being a great teacher on the field and in the meeting rooms, Mike has consistently been able to get the most out of his players, and that was never more evident than this past season."

Smith led a group that ranked 23rd in the 32-team league in total defense but was 15th in points allowed, showing a huge improvement in the final eight games. It ranked third in takeaways with 29 and ranked first in third-down defense as opponents converted 34.4 percent of their chances, improving from 30th.

"I'm excited what we're building here in Tampa Bay," Smith said. "I think we grew quite a bit as a defense this past season, and I look forward to working with my staff and our players to continue building upon what we have started."

Winston, accuser file for lawsuits to be dismissed

Attorneys for Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston and the woman who accused him of sexual assault jointly filed for their lawsuits against each other to be dismissed with prejudice.

The procedural update marks the formal end to allegations dating back to December 2012, when Winston and his accuser, Zephyrhills' Erica Kinsman, were students at Florida State.

Terms of the settlement, which was agreed to last month, were not disclosed, but each party must pay its own legal fees.

Matt Baker, Times staff writer

DC Mike Smith signs deal with Bucs, says he won't pursue head coaching jobs 01/13/17 [Last modified: Friday, January 13, 2017 8:42pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...