Fennelly: It will take an amazing Super Bowl to make up for boring NFL postseason

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan looks back as he runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the AFC championship game Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. [AP photo]

In the NFL, you know you're having a lousy postseason when you need a really good Pro Bowl to save the day.

The conference championship games have thankfully come and gone.

Falcons annihilated the Packers 44-21. Patriots crushed the Steelers 36-17.

Two more dogs for an overflowing kennel.

This had better be one heck of a Super Bowl. Fortunately for the NFL, there have been a lot of those over the last 10 years after unending stretches of blowouts.

No matter. Atlanta and New England better bring it. Matt Ryan and Tom Brady better show up in all their glory. Bill Belichick has been asked by the league to spy on someone, anyone, just to liven things up.

They're also lining up a Houston halftime reunion of Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake. Wardrobe Malfunction II? The NFL needs a back-up plan.

Because this emperor has no clothes.

These game have been awful.

Eight of the 10 playoff games this season have been truly bad.

It lends to the narrative that the NFL has lost its edge, that it's fighting boredom and boredom is driving down the field to victory.

What has been fun about this postseason? Eight of the 10 games have been blowouts. The Packers and Cowboys had a truly rousing tilt in the division round, as the Steelers and Chiefs did their best, with only a two-pointer wiped out by a penalty separating them.

Other than that, it's been double digit wins. Boring. Embarrassing.

Average margin of victory: close to 16 points.

Some showcase.

It will take an amazing Super Bowl to make up for this.

And a truly riveting Pro Bowl.

It's in Orlando, you know.

I like the AFC at moment.