Injuries at tackle a concern for Bucs

TAMPA — Three days before the Bucs play a pivotal game at New Orleans, their top two options at right tackle were question marks due to injuries.

Starter Demar Dotson, who has missed two games with a concussion, remained in concussion protocol Wednesday, though he has been able to practice this week. Veteran Gosder Cherilus, who has filled in for Dotson and was beaten on two sacks in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, did not practice Wednesday due to groin and ankle injuries.

If neither can play Saturday, the Bucs would turn to undrafted rookie Leonard Wester, who made his NFL debut against the Saints on Dec. 11 and has played only six snaps at tackle.

The Bucs will likely be without starting DE Will Gholston, who dislocated an elbow Sunday, and potentially DE Robert Ayers, who missed Wednesday's practice due to illness.

LOCAL PROMOTION: Former Lakewood WR Bernard Reedy was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster after WR Donteea Dye was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Reedy, 24, could make his NFL debut Saturday.

The Bucs also signed former Storm WR Kendrick Ings to the practice squad to replace Reedy. Ings, who didn't play college football, had 15 touchdown catches with the Storm in 2015.

MOTIVATION: The Bucs had only two Pro Bowl selections Tuesday, but the Saints had none, the biggest snub being QB Drew Brees, who leads the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes, and ranks fourth in passer rating.

"That's just ridiculous," Saints WR Brandin Cooks said. "What are we looking at? What are we voting on? I just don't get it. The guy is leading in so many categories. He's having a great year. … For him not to be (in the Pro Bowl), the league, whoever, messed up because that just added fuel to his fire that he already had."

Brees was held without a touchdown in the Bucs' 16-11 win this month, the first time in his 22 games against Tampa Bay he hadn't thrown a touchdown pass. His passer rating against the Bucs was his second-lowest in any game since 2007.

