Overcast66° FULL FORECASTOvercast66° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Is Chargers' new logo the product of a Dodgers-Lightning hookup?

  • By Samantha Putterman, Times Staff Writer

Friday, January 13, 2017 12:31pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
If the Tampa Bay Lightning's bolt logo and the Dodgers' iconic LA logo got together and had a baby, the symbol the Chargers revealed Thursday is probably what it would look like. [Twitter/Los Angeles Chargers]

If the Tampa Bay Lightning's bolt logo and the Dodgers' iconic LA logo got together and had a baby, the symbol the Chargers revealed Thursday is probably what it would look like. [Twitter/Los Angeles Chargers]

The Chargers have packed up and left sunny San Diego for a new start in Los Angeles.

Related News/Archive

And with their new venture comes a new logo.

Well, maybe not so new.

Let's put it this way. If the Tampa Bay Lightning's bolt logo and the Dodgers' iconic LA logo got together and had a baby – the symbol the Chargers revealed Thursday is probably what it would look like.

It certainly seems the designers may have had the two sports teams in mind when they decided to propose a dark blue background and a white 'LA' with a lightning bolt going out through the 'A.'

Regardless if it was done purposefully, was a simple oversight or even a homage to the teams as some have suggested, it looks like a pretty perfect mash-up.

Twitter and other social media sites promptly exploded with mocking memes and angry Dodgers and Lightning fans who said the Chargers ripped off their team's logos and were just flat out lazy.

It's important to note that the symbol isn't the team's new official logo, only a proposed one.

And who knows? Maybe the internet's field day of a roast has swayed the team to rethink it a bit.

In any case, the Lightning and Dodgers had some fun with it.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.

Is Chargers' new logo the product of a Dodgers-Lightning hookup? 01/13/17 [Last modified: Friday, January 13, 2017 12:31pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...