Is Chargers' new logo the product of a Dodgers-Lightning hookup?

The Chargers have packed up and left sunny San Diego for a new start in Los Angeles.

And with their new venture comes a new logo.

Well, maybe not so new.

Let's put it this way. If the Tampa Bay Lightning's bolt logo and the Dodgers' iconic LA logo got together and had a baby – the symbol the Chargers revealed Thursday is probably what it would look like.

It certainly seems the designers may have had the two sports teams in mind when they decided to propose a dark blue background and a white 'LA' with a lightning bolt going out through the 'A.'

Regardless if it was done purposefully, was a simple oversight or even a homage to the teams as some have suggested, it looks like a pretty perfect mash-up.

Twitter and other social media sites promptly exploded with mocking memes and angry Dodgers and Lightning fans who said the Chargers ripped off their team's logos and were just flat out lazy.

It's important to note that the symbol isn't the team's new official logo, only a proposed one.

And who knows? Maybe the internet's field day of a roast has swayed the team to rethink it a bit.

In any case, the Lightning and Dodgers had some fun with it.

