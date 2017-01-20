Meet a 13-year-old NFL Draft expert who is scouting the East-West Shrine Game

ST. PETERSBURG -- Move over Mel Kiper Jr., an eighth-grader from John Long Middle School in Wesley Chapel, is coming for you.

Riley Auman, the 13-year-old son of Tampa Bay Times Bucs beat writer Greg Auman, spent time this week with his dad, scouting NFL Draft prospects at East-West Shrine practices. The elder Auman concedes Riley knows more about the 2017 draft than he does.

The one player who has stood out most to Riley this week?

Air Force's 6-foot-4 receiver Jalen Robinette. "He has an extremely good ability to catch the ball away from his body and kind of be a red-zone threat," Riley said. "I think that could translate well to the NFL. I think he's boosted his stock from a late-round pick to maybe a fourth or fifth-round pick."

Riley also has good things to say about Oregon State cornerback Treston Decoud. "He came in on the roster as 6-3 and went as 6-2 when they did weigh-ins. But I think, considering that some of the other corners are shorter here, he's been able to set himself apart from the rest of the pack."

Check out what else Riley has to say about the players in the East-West Shrine Game, to be played at 3 p.m. Saturday at Tropicana Field and broadcast on the NFL Network. And follow Riley at @junioraumanac.