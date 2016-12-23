NFL fines Bucs' Winston for head-butt in loss to Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS — The head-butt from quarterback Jameis Winston that cost the Bucs 15 yards in the red zone in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys will cost Winston a bit more.

On Friday, Winston was fined $9,115 for the play, which is in line with the NFL's standard fine schedule for a first offense of unnecessary roughness.

Winston put his helmet into the helmet of Cowboys linebacker Justin Durant after he didn't like the way Durant brought down Bucs running back Doug Martin. Winston said after the game that his action was "passion vs. emotion and I can't do it."

As a result of the play, the Bucs were backed into a second-and-goal play from the 28 and would settle for a field goal in what would end up a 26-20 loss.

THREE OUT: The Bucs will be without their top two right tackles today against the Saints, as starter Demar Dotson will miss a third straight game with a concussion and backup Gosder Cherilus has also been ruled out with groin and ankle injuries.

The Bucs could turn to undrafted rookie Leonard Wester, but he's only played in two games and only six snaps at tackle. Instead, they may shift left guard Kevin Pamphile to right tackle and plug backup Evan Smith in at left guard.

Defensive end Will Gholston, who discloated his elbow in Sunday's loss at Dallas, will also miss the game. The Saints will be without top cornerback Delvin Breaux, who is out with a shoulder injury.

Contact Greg Auman at gauman@tampabay.com and (813) 310-2690. Follow @gregauman.