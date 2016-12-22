Clear66° FULL FORECASTClear66° FULL FORECAST
NFL Week 16 predictions: Picks from the Tampa Bay Times staff

  • Times Staff

Thursday, December 22, 2016 2:00pm

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) cannot hold onto a third down pass late in the second half of a football game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times

Here's our NFL predictions for Week 16.

ALL CAPS indicate lock of the week.

* indicates upset special:

Games Greg Auman, @gregauman Thomas Bassinger, @tometrics Martin Fennelly, @mfennelly Ernest Hooper, @hoop4you Tom Jones, @tomwjones Rick Stroud, @NFLStroud
Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-3.5) Tampa Bay 38-35 New Orleans 27-23 New Orleans 31-30 Tampa Bay 17-14 New Orleans 31-23 null
N.Y. Giants (-2.5) at Philadelphia Philadelphia 24-20 Philadelphia 24-10 Philadelphia 23-20 NY Giants 24-14 NY Giants 27-13 null
Miami (-3.5) at Buffalo Miami 31-23 Buffalo 28-23 Buffalo 27-19 Miami 20-17 Buffalo 19-12 null
N.Y. Jets at New England (-16.5) NEW ENGLAND 37-14 New England 31-17 NEW ENGLAND 38-10 New England 27-17 New England 38-7 null
Tennessee (-5.5) at Jacksonville Tennessee 21-10 Tennessee 24-17 Tennesse 24-20 TENNESSEE 22-16 Tennessee 27-13 null
Minnesota at Green Bay (-6.5) Green Bay 31-21 Green Bay 28-17 Green Bay 27-13 Green Bay 20-17 GREEN BAY 23-10 null
San Diego (-6.5) at Cleveland *Cleveland 17-16 San Diego 28-13 *Cleveland 28-27 *Cleveland 20-19 San Diego 30-14 null
Washington (-3.5) at Chicago Washington 24-17 *Chicago 24-23 Washington 27-21 Washington 23-17 Washington 24-21 null
Atlanta (-2.5) at Carolina Carolina 31-28 ATLANTA 27-23 Atlanta 31-23 Atlanta 30-20 Atlanta 30-20 null
Indianapolis at Oakland (-3.5) Indianapolis 21-17 Oakland 27-20 Oakland 30-20 Oakland 28-27 Oakland 31-16 null
Arizona at Seattle (-8.5) Seattle 35-21 Seattle 31-15 Seattle 23-17 Seattle 14-10 Seattle 26-20 null
San Francisco at Los Angeles (-3.5) Los Angeles 17-13 Los Angeles 17-14 Los Angeles21-20 Los Angeles 12-7 Los Angeles 16-7 null
Cincinnati at Houston (-1.5) Houston 31-17 Houston 24-21 Houston 27-13 Houston 17-16 *Cincinnati 24-21 null
Baltimore at Pittsburgh (-5.5) Pittsburgh 17-10 Pittsburgh 33-22 Baltimore 23-21 Pittsburgh 24-17 Pittsburgh 23-17 null
Denver at Kansas City (-4.5) Kansas City 24-17 Kansas City 21-20 Kansas City 23-10 Kansas City 13-7 Kansas City 20-17 null
Detroit at Dallas (-7.5) Dallas 35-24 Dallas 38-30 null Dallas 35-30 Dallas 27-20 null

