NFL Week 16 predictions: Picks from the Tampa Bay Times staff

Here's our NFL predictions for Week 16.
ALL CAPS indicate lock of the week.
* indicates upset special:
|Games
|Greg Auman, @gregauman
|Thomas Bassinger, @tometrics
|Martin Fennelly, @mfennelly
|Ernest Hooper, @hoop4you
|Tom Jones, @tomwjones
|Rick Stroud, @NFLStroud
|Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-3.5)
|Tampa Bay 38-35
|New Orleans 27-23
|New Orleans 31-30
|Tampa Bay 17-14
|New Orleans 31-23
|N.Y. Giants (-2.5) at Philadelphia
|Philadelphia 24-20
|Philadelphia 24-10
|Philadelphia 23-20
|NY Giants 24-14
|NY Giants 27-13
|Miami (-3.5) at Buffalo
|Miami 31-23
|Buffalo 28-23
|Buffalo 27-19
|Miami 20-17
|Buffalo 19-12
|N.Y. Jets at New England (-16.5)
|NEW ENGLAND 37-14
|New England 31-17
|NEW ENGLAND 38-10
|New England 27-17
|New England 38-7
|Tennessee (-5.5) at Jacksonville
|Tennessee 21-10
|Tennessee 24-17
|Tennesse 24-20
|TENNESSEE 22-16
|Tennessee 27-13
|Minnesota at Green Bay (-6.5)
|Green Bay 31-21
|Green Bay 28-17
|Green Bay 27-13
|Green Bay 20-17
|GREEN BAY 23-10
|San Diego (-6.5) at Cleveland
|*Cleveland 17-16
|San Diego 28-13
|*Cleveland 28-27
|*Cleveland 20-19
|San Diego 30-14
|Washington (-3.5) at Chicago
|Washington 24-17
|*Chicago 24-23
|Washington 27-21
|Washington 23-17
|Washington 24-21
|Atlanta (-2.5) at Carolina
|Carolina 31-28
|ATLANTA 27-23
|Atlanta 31-23
|Atlanta 30-20
|Atlanta 30-20
|Indianapolis at Oakland (-3.5)
|Indianapolis 21-17
|Oakland 27-20
|Oakland 30-20
|Oakland 28-27
|Oakland 31-16
|Arizona at Seattle (-8.5)
|Seattle 35-21
|Seattle 31-15
|Seattle 23-17
|Seattle 14-10
|Seattle 26-20
|San Francisco at Los Angeles (-3.5)
|Los Angeles 17-13
|Los Angeles 17-14
|Los Angeles21-20
|Los Angeles 12-7
|Los Angeles 16-7
|Cincinnati at Houston (-1.5)
|Houston 31-17
|Houston 24-21
|Houston 27-13
|Houston 17-16
|*Cincinnati 24-21
|Baltimore at Pittsburgh (-5.5)
|Pittsburgh 17-10
|Pittsburgh 33-22
|Baltimore 23-21
|Pittsburgh 24-17
|Pittsburgh 23-17
|Denver at Kansas City (-4.5)
|Kansas City 24-17
|Kansas City 21-20
|Kansas City 23-10
|Kansas City 13-7
|Kansas City 20-17
|Detroit at Dallas (-7.5)
|Dallas 35-24
|Dallas 38-30
|Dallas 35-30
|Dallas 27-20
