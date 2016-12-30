NFL Week 17 predictions: Picks from the Tampa Bay Times staff

Here's our picks for the final week of the NFL regular season:
CAPS indicate LOCK OF THE WEEK.
* indicated upset special.
|Games
|Greg Auman, @gregauman
|Thomas Bassinger, @tometrics
|Martin Fennelly, @mfennelly
|Ernest Hooper, @hoop4you
|Tom Jones, @tomwjones
|Rick Stroud, @NFLStroud
|Carolina at Tampa Bay (-5.5)
|Tampa Bay, 27-17
|Tampa Bay 27-13
|Tampa Bay 20-17
|Tampa Bay 17-13
|Tampa Bay 24-17
|Tampa Bay 24-21
|Baltimore at Cincinnati (-2.5)
|*Baltimore 21-13
|Cincinnati 31-20
|Cincinnati 23-17
|*Baltimore 20-17
|Cincinnati 20-17
|Baltimore 21-20
|Houston at Tennessee (-3.5)
|Houston 31-24
|Tennesee 17-14
|Tennessee 21-17
|Houston 24-20
|Houston 19-16
|Houston 17-14
|Jacksonville at Indianapolis (-4.5)
|Indianapolis 34-21
|Indianapolis 31-14
|Jacksonville 31-30
|Indianapolis 23-20
|Indianapolis 28-14
|Indianapolis 27-21
|New England (-9.5) at Miami
|New England 24-21
|New England 21-17
|NEW ENGLAND 35-20
|New England 19-12
|New England 27-10
|New England 28-19
|Chicago at Minnesota (-5.5)
|Minnesota 17-10
|*Chicago 21-10
|Minnesota 27-20
|Minnesota 20-10
|Minnesota 16-13
|Chicago 21-20
|Buffalo (-3.5) at N.Y. Jets
|Buffalo 7-6
|Buffalo 28-20
|N.Y. Jets 31-20
|Buffalo 3-2
|Buffalo 13-10
|Buffalo 10-7
|Dallas at Philadelphia (-4.5)
|Dallas 34-21
|Philadelphia 28-21
|Philadelphia 31-17
|Philadelphia 14-10
|*Dallas 27-17
|Dallas 20-17
|Cleveland at Pittsburgh (-6.5)
|PITTSBURGH 38-20
|PITTSBURGH 38-6
|Pittsburgh 19-16
|Pittsburgh 12-7
|Pittsburgh 28-10
|PITTSBURGH 21-13
|New Orleans at Atlanta (-6.5)
|Atlanta 45-38
|New Orleans 30-24
|Atlanta 34-30
|Atlanta 27-17
|Atlanta 30-20
|*New Orleans 30-24
|N.Y. Giants at Washington (-8.5)
|Washington 31-21
|Washington 28-14
|Washington 34-23
|NY Giants 28-21
|Washington 21-17
|Washington 27-20
|Arizona (-6.5) at Los Angeles
|Arizona 21-10
|Arizona 34-28
|*Los Angeles 20-16
|ARIZONA 27-7
|Arizona 24-10
|Arizona 28-10
|Oakland at Denver (-1.5)
|Denver 24-21
|Denver 23-10
|Denver 23-20
|Oakland 13-10
|DENVER 20-10
|24-17
|Kansas City (-5.5) at San Diego
|Kansas City 27-20
|Kansas City 28-19
|Kansas City 27-23
|Kansas City 33-30
|Kansas City 27-20
|Kansas City 27-21
|Seattle (-9.5) at San Francisco
|Seattle 31-17
|Seattle 28-7
|Seattle 24-0
|Seattle 24-14
|Seattle 26-13
|Seattle 28-18
|Green Bay (-3.5) at Detroit
|Green Bay 38-24
|Green Bay 35-21
|Green Bay 27-20
|Detroit 24-20
|Green Bay 30-20
|Green Bay 30-27