Clear71° FULL FORECASTClear71° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

NFL Week 17 predictions: Picks from the Tampa Bay Times staff

  • Times Staff

Friday, December 30, 2016 4:18pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

Here's our picks for the final week of the NFL regular season:

CAPS indicate LOCK OF THE WEEK.

* indicated upset special.

Games Greg Auman, @gregauman Thomas Bassinger, @tometrics Martin Fennelly, @mfennelly Ernest Hooper, @hoop4you Tom Jones, @tomwjones Rick Stroud, @NFLStroud
Carolina at Tampa Bay (-5.5) Tampa Bay, 27-17 Tampa Bay 27-13 Tampa Bay 20-17 Tampa Bay 17-13 Tampa Bay 24-17 Tampa Bay 24-21
Baltimore at Cincinnati (-2.5) *Baltimore 21-13 Cincinnati 31-20 Cincinnati 23-17 *Baltimore 20-17 Cincinnati 20-17 Baltimore 21-20
Houston at Tennessee (-3.5) Houston 31-24 Tennesee 17-14 Tennessee 21-17 Houston 24-20 Houston 19-16 Houston 17-14
Jacksonville at Indianapolis (-4.5) Indianapolis 34-21 Indianapolis 31-14 Jacksonville 31-30 Indianapolis 23-20 Indianapolis 28-14 Indianapolis 27-21
New England (-9.5) at Miami New England 24-21 New England 21-17 NEW ENGLAND 35-20 New England 19-12 New England 27-10 New England 28-19
Chicago at Minnesota (-5.5) Minnesota 17-10 *Chicago 21-10 Minnesota 27-20 Minnesota 20-10 Minnesota 16-13 Chicago 21-20
Buffalo (-3.5) at N.Y. Jets Buffalo 7-6 Buffalo 28-20 N.Y. Jets 31-20 Buffalo 3-2 Buffalo 13-10 Buffalo 10-7
Dallas at Philadelphia (-4.5) Dallas 34-21 Philadelphia 28-21 Philadelphia 31-17 Philadelphia 14-10 *Dallas 27-17 Dallas 20-17
Cleveland at Pittsburgh (-6.5) PITTSBURGH 38-20 PITTSBURGH 38-6 Pittsburgh 19-16 Pittsburgh 12-7 Pittsburgh 28-10 PITTSBURGH 21-13
New Orleans at Atlanta (-6.5) Atlanta 45-38 New Orleans 30-24 Atlanta 34-30 Atlanta 27-17 Atlanta 30-20 *New Orleans 30-24
N.Y. Giants at Washington (-8.5) Washington 31-21 Washington 28-14 Washington 34-23 NY Giants 28-21 Washington 21-17 Washington 27-20
Arizona (-6.5) at Los Angeles Arizona 21-10 Arizona 34-28 *Los Angeles 20-16 ARIZONA 27-7 Arizona 24-10 Arizona 28-10
Oakland at Denver (-1.5) Denver 24-21 Denver 23-10 Denver 23-20 Oakland 13-10 DENVER 20-10 24-17
Kansas City (-5.5) at San Diego Kansas City 27-20 Kansas City 28-19 Kansas City 27-23 Kansas City 33-30 Kansas City 27-20 Kansas City 27-21
Seattle (-9.5) at San Francisco Seattle 31-17 Seattle 28-7 Seattle 24-0 Seattle 24-14 Seattle 26-13 Seattle 28-18
Green Bay (-3.5) at Detroit Green Bay 38-24 Green Bay 35-21 Green Bay 27-20 Detroit 24-20 Green Bay 30-20 Green Bay 30-27

NFL Week 17 predictions: Picks from the Tampa Bay Times staff 12/30/16 [Last modified: Friday, December 30, 2016 4:18pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2016 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...