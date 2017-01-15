Overcast69° FULL FORECASTOvercast69° FULL FORECAST
No NFL game hits 'bite the hand that feeds' Rob Lowe

  New York Times

Sunday, January 15, 2017 9:47pm

An area NFL blackout has actor Rob Lowe hopping mad.

Rob Lowe has appeared in nearly a dozen DirecTV commercials.

So when the actor accused the satellite company, as well as his local Fox affiliate, of letting greed interrupt his enjoyment Saturday of the NFL playoffs, his outrage drew attention.

"Fox and DirecTV have blocked out the Seattle vs. Atlanta game in my area," Lowe posted on Twitter, using abbreviations, handles and hashtags where appropriate. "Stop the greed and let the fans see the game!!"

The actor went on to parody his DirecTV ads, in which he typically plays two versions of himself: the first, a normal, suave version, happy to be subscribed to DirecTV, and the second, a bizarro version, unhappy to have cable. (Examples of the second type include "crazy hairy Rob Lowe," "super creepy Rob Lowe" and "poor-decision-making Rob Lowe.")

"Hi, I'm Rob Lowe," he wrote in a second post. "And I'M (being taken advantage of) Rob Lowe, with DirecTV that cuts off my (ability) to watch NFL games during the playoffs!"

Lowe later deleted that tweet, though not before others, whom he eagerly promoted on his own feed, reposted it, with one calling him a "national hero."

"Finally, a celebrity opinion we care to hear!!" another said.

Lowe might have been unable to watch the game because of a dispute between DirecTV and News-Press and Gazette or NPG, a Missouri-based company that owns various networks in Lowe's market.

