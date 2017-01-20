Rich McKay: Catching up with the former Bucs GM with Atlanta a win away from the Super Bowl

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, left, and team president Rich McKay celebrate a 36-20 victory against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) 1196056

TAMPA — Falcons president Rich McKay has always been a guy who keeps his head when others are losing theirs. The former Bucs general manager's biggest strength is his calm amid chaos, be it Michael Vick's arrest or Bobby Petrino quitting during the season.

So even McKay was surprised how nervous he became prior to the Falcons' NFC divisional game against Seattle last week. And he's already expecting to become a anxious prior to Sunday's championship game with the Packers.

"I said this to my wife Terrin, I don't remember the last time I was nervous," McKay said. "Last Saturday, I woke up and couldn't be more nervous. I had to go for a run. I guess it's because of the game, the team we have and the moment we're in. I have to find a way to break those nerves. It's the last game at the Georgia Dome, and we don't want to retire it the way (the Bucs) retired (Veterans Stadium)."

McKay is celebrating his 25th year in the NFL, including 12 with the Bucs as their legal counsel and later GM. He has been at the center of helping the Bucs win Super Bowl XXXVII and the Falcons' resurgence as general manager and team president. He also has been the point man on the construction of two NFL stadiums, Raymond James in Tampa and Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium, set to open in 2017.

We caught up with McKay to discuss the Falcons, their chances to reach the Super Bowl and his thoughts about the Bucs under Dirk Koetter.

RS: This will be the fifth NFC Championship game who have been a part of, including two with the Bucs. Where does this one rank?

RM: "I think it's a really good time for the franchise, especially when you have a home game. In our history in Atlanta, 51 years now, we've hosted two NFC championship games and big moments don't come around every year. I think people get spoiled watching the Patriots.

"I think (former Falcons coach) Mike Smith, obviously the defensive coordinator in Tampa, what he did here in 2008 was special. Coming off the Michael Vick year, we lost our franchise quarterback, the coach (Bobby Petrino) quit. Mike and Thomas Dimitroff did a great job and we went right to the playoffs. We've had good teams and lost the NFC Championship with the ball on the 9-yard line. It's been three years without us going to the playoffs. What I like is that this team gets along very well. Dan Quinn uses the term 'brotherhood,' and there's something to that phrase."

RS: Will you describe the kind of year Matt Ryan has had?

RM: "We're blessed to have Matt Ryan because of his leadership, intangibles and because of his play. The one thing the fan base is looking for is that face of the franchise and that's the quarterback. Just the way he led the team way is a cool thing for us."

RS: What do you think about Sunday's game with the Packers?

RM: "We played them this year and we felt like had control of the game and all of a sudden we didn't have control of the game. You have to look at their organization, which is fantastic. They've won for a long time, all way back to Brett Favre. When you're playing Aaron Rodgers, the game is never over at any time because he's capable from scoring from anywhere with his ability to throw and run and with his arm strength and smarts."

RS: How have the Falcons handled the pressure of the playoffs?

RM: "One thing that's interesting, that really surprised me, is I felt like our team needed to get off to a good start and then Tampa came in and beat us Week 1 at home. If you went back and read the papers and listened to talk radio, you might not like it. Forget a lack of optimism. It was worse than that. I give the team credit, it wasn't a big deal. They went on the road at Oakland, at Denver and at Seattle and showed a lot of grit. You saw it last Sunday when Seattle had a seven-minute drive that felt like two hours and it was nice to see our guys respond."

RS: How does your construction of the new stadium in Atlanta compared to the building of Raymond James Stadium?

RM: "This was a much different project than in Tampa. This has just been a long project. We started this in '07 and we've owned every inch of it. There's no meeting on any facet of this stadium we weren't involved in. It's a lot different than in Tampa, where we had a very politically charged 18-month negotiation and concerns about keeping the franchise in town, Once we crossed the goal line with the deal, we didn't do much as a franchise with the stadium. We got back the football business and that helped because we had a lot to do with the team. In this one, Arthur Blank's vision really set the bar in every aspect from design to fan experience."

RS: What did you make of the Bucs 2016 season?

RM: "I thought they achieved at much higher level than anyone thought they would coming in. I don't know we saw that coming. They won nine games and I know people think that's easy. But it's not easy at all. I think everybody was pretty impressed with what they got accomplished. Dirk is a really good football coach. When he was our offensive coordinator, look at Matt Ryan's numbers. They're good numbers. I guess I'm not surprised in retrospect. Mike Smith is an elite football coach and a wonderful human being. It was a smart move by Dirk. It shouldn't have caught me off guard how good they were. Jameis Winston, all he did in college was one thing really well. He won."

RS: Is the NFC South the toughest division?

RM: "It is a good division. We played Carolina twice last year, once in Carolina at the end of the year, and they were a really good football team. Nothing to look forward to in playing them. If you look at the run New Orleans had, between Sean Payton and Drew Brees, it's a dangerous combination. And look you at what Dirk has done. It's a very competitive division."