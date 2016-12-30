Ronde Barber high on Bucs CB Vernon Hargreaves

The Bucs season most probably ends Sunday, unless you believe in miracles.

Former Bucs cornerback Ronde Barber, who is Hall of Fame material, took stock of the rookie season turned in by Bucs cornerback Vernon Hargreaves.

Barber likes what he sees.

"He's playing better, Barber said of Hargreaves, who has 71 tackles in one interception. "I'm not going to say he's playing great, but he's playing better. I thought earlier in the season he was a little hesitant, not so sure of what he could do. I don't know if he could trust himself.

"That's when I got good, playing outside corner. You start to feel comfortable with things you can do. That's what I told him when I talked to him in the preseason. I told him that before you know what other teams are trying to do to you, schemes, etc., you have to know yourself, the plays you're comfortable with, the plays you're making or trying to make.

"That's what I see now. He's making more plays. He's close to the ball, and that just breeds confidence. You can see the player he's going to be. I've always been high on him, because I love his movement, I love the way he moves in short spaces. People worry about his long speed and what not. He can run down the field with fast guys. The way he moves is special."

"When I took the next step is when my anticipation looked like guessing, but I was guessing the right time a lot. Really, it's because you're prepared. You're ready to make the play and you just go. He's got to take that jump. I don't know when that will be. For me, it was probably my third year before I turned into that guy who looked like he knew what was coming most of the time. But how can you not be high on him? He's heading the right way."