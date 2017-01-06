Saturday NFL wild-card preview capsules: Raiders-Texans, Lions-Seahawks

AFC: Raiders (12-4) at Texans (9-7), 4:35

TV: ABC, ESPN

Line/OU: Texans by 4; 37

Quick, name the starting QBs in the first game of the weekend. Answer: Connor Cook and Brock Osweiler. The Raiders will be going with Cook after their season of destiny became a dumpster fire when MVP candidate Derek Carr broke his leg and backup Matt McGloin suffered a concussion. Over on the Texans' side, Osweiler has failed to live up to the expectations of his gargantuan contract, but don't read too much into his heated sideline exchange with coach Bill O'Brien last week. O'Brien has been known to do that with QBs. The Texans have had a devastating injury of their own, losing DE J.J. Watt after three games. Still, they have the league's best defense. That and playing in the less-than-competitive AFC South, where they edged the Titans for the title, helped compensate for an offense that is ranked 29th. The Raiders might have a 12-4 record but are 3-2 in their past five games.

NFC: Lions (9-6) at Seahawks (10-5-1), 8:15

TV: NBC

Line/OU: Seahawks by 8; 44

No one really wants to go to Seattle, even if the team has lost S Earl Thomas. The Seahawks are appearing in the playoffs for the fifth straight season and hope to advance to their third Super Bowl in four years. They've won six of their past eight postseason games — and nine straight at home — and QB Russell Wilson is 7-3 in his postseason career, passing for 16 TDs. In his past six playoff games, WR Doug Baldwin has caught four TDs. It would be wise to hang with this game into the fourth quarter, especially if the Lions are trailing. Or maybe just make sure you're in front of a TV somewhere in the fourth quarter. Detroit has won eight times after trailing in the fourth quarter or OT. QB Matthew Stafford led the team in those eight wins, the most by a QB in a single season since 1970. Stafford has passed for better than 4,000 yards for six straight seasons.

Times wires