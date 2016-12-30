Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Carolina Panthers: Debating the difference between 9-7 and 8-8

TAMPA - They've already dropped the ball. Once in control of their playoff fate at 8-5, the Bucs essentially blew their chance to reach the postseason for the first time in nine years with losses at Dallas and New Orleans.

Mathematicians can worry about the slim-to-none wild card scenarios. Sunday's game against Carolina boils down to a chance for the Bucs to end 2016 on a positive note.

But is there really a big difference between 9-7 or 8-8?

Can a team feed off the momentum of a win in the regular-season finale until next September?

Or will the December swoon linger?

"The difference between 9-7 and 8-8 in my mind is huge," said offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

"Are our players thinking about the Carolina Panthers and what they do, just like we were every other week? Are we thinking about, next week if we don't make the playoffs, where I'm going my offseason? Because if they're doing that, they're wrong. So what it is, it's about being a pro. It's about this week."

First, let's deal with what the Bucs have left to play for.

They can snap a two-game losing streak and achieve their first winning season since going 10-6 in 2010.

They can go 4-2 in the NFC South and finish second in the division after living in the basement the past five years.

They can reward fans with a rare win at Raymond James Stadium.

"I think everybody realizes, you're only as good and you're only judged by your last game," defensive coordinator Mike Smith said.

First-year head coach Dirk Koetter has his own definition of a successful season: "When a team that you're coaching comes as close as possible to playing up to that team's potential."

Given that quarterback Jameis Winston is 22 and needs only 267 yards passing to eclipse Andrew Luck's NFL record for the most yards passing (8,196) in his first two seasons, that receiver Mike Evans had his best year, that tight end Cam Brate became a Fantasy Football darling with eight touchdowns, you could say in some cases the team played beyond its potential.

But finish with a loss Sunday, end with a three game losing streak to go with last year's seson-ending four-game losing streak, it feels like finding a mealworm in the cupboard.

You almost have to throw everything out.

Regardless of Sunday's outcome, Winston says he will not consider the season a success.

"I don't view it as a success, just for me," Winston said.

"For the organization, for fans, a lot of people are happy. But the mentality of this team, our ultimate goal is win playoff games, win Super Bowls. It's exciting, it's exciting that we have a chance to have a winning season, but that's not something that we're aiming for at the beginning of the season. We're aiming for the highest and I think as long as we keep expecting the highest and raising our bar, that's the better (team) we're going to become."

You could argue the Bucs could carry the momentum of 9-7 into the off-season. But every NFL season year is different. About 25-30 percent of the roster will be overhauled.

If past was prologue, Carolina would not have gone from 17-2 and Super Bowl 50 ato 6-9 and last in the division.

Still, Monken argues that a victory amounts to "stopping the bleeding.

"It's the same way, winning a bowl game (in college) and not winning a bowl game," he said. "And there's so few teams in the NFL that will end the season on a win. Because if you make the playoffs, everybody but one ends on a loss and there's disappointment and then half the teams that aren't involved in that will lose."

The Bucs have experienced a lot of valleys to go with the peak of a five-game winning streak. From releasing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins following a DUI to handling Evans sitting during the national anthem to benching Doug Martin when informed his running back was facing a four-game suspensions for using PEDs, Koetter had a lot more to deal with than X's and Os'.

"I've definitely learned a lot this season," Koetter said. "But as far as mistakes I make or don't make, I think those have been well documented, whether I agree with them all or not. It's definitely a learning curve. When I became a college coach for the first time, you think you're ready and until you sit in that chair, you really don't know. And it's definitely the same in the NFL."

Maybe nothing is a stake except another chance to win, something the Bucs haven't done very often.