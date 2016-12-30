Clear71° FULL FORECASTClear71° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Carolina Panthers predictions from the Tampa Bay Times staff

  • Times Staff

Friday, December 30, 2016 11:58am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

Here's our picks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday (FOX) at Raymond James Stadium:

Related News/Archive

Oh what could have been

Tom Jones, @tomwjones: Oh, what this game could have been. The Bucs could have been playing for a playoff spot. Instead, this is going to be the final game for both teams. Too bad. This could have been a heck of a day at Ray Jay. Instead, both teams are making tee times. The Bucs win a game that doesn't mean much to either. Prediction: Tampa Bay 24-17.

A winning home record

Greg Auman, @gregauman: It's unfortunate there's not more on the line, but the Bucs should be able to bounce back from two tough losses and end the season with the small consolation of a winning record for the first time in six years. Going from 0-4 to 4-4 at home is a reminder of early home games against the Rams and Raiders that got away. Prediction: Tampa Bay 27-17.

The Doug Martin effect

Ernest Hooper, @hoop4you: I have a confession to make. After I started the year going under .500 for several weeks, I solicited the help of my friend Martha, a former nun and school teacher who has an uncanny ability for predicting the outcome of NFL games. On her advice, I picked the Bucs — but the selection came before Doug Martin got suspended. Now I feel like a pall will come over the team and they'll spend most of the day wondering if they could have made the playoffs if Martin had avoided his off-field issues, played last week or spent most of the year at 100 percent. Prediction: Carolina 17-13.

Go with the desperate team

Rick Stroud, @NFLStroud: The Bucs simply need this game more than the Panthers. Forget the roughly 1 percent chance of making the playoffs. A home win, a chance to sweep Carolina and finish 4-2 in the NFC South, firmly out of the basement for the first time in five years by vaulting into second — all of it should matter. For Dirk Koetter, 9-7 sounds better than 8-8. They don't want to lose three straight in December to end the season. Prediction: Tampa Bay 24-21.

A point of pride

Martin Fennelly, @mjfennelly: The game doesn't mean much, especially if you don't believe there will be any carry-over to next season. There won't be. It's merely a point of pride, and the Bucs will have enough of it to win and finish 9-7, all the while wondering what could have been. Prediction: Tampa Bay 20-17.

Just don't hope for momentum

Thomas Bassinger, @tometrics: So the Bucs' playoff hopes come down to a tie. No, not whether Cam Newton is wearing one but whether the Giants-Washington game ends in one. ESPN puts the chances of everything falling into place for the Bucs at 60,000-to-1. At least a win will give them some "momentum" heading into next season, right? Here's Koetter's very polite way of calling that nonsense: "I know we're all going to feel better if our season ends with a win, however it is. But is there any mathematical proof that it helps you next year? I would say probably not." Prediction: Tampa Bay 27-13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Carolina Panthers predictions from the Tampa Bay Times staff 12/30/16 [Last modified: Friday, December 30, 2016 5:47pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2016 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...