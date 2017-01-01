Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Draft spot, opponents in 2017

DRAFT ORDER
The Bucs will have the No. 19 pick in this year's draft, dropping one spot Sunday as a result of picking up their ninth win of the season.
The Bucs are the middle of three teams that finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs — with Tennessee and Denver — so those three teams will rotate in order within their three picks in each round of the draft.
1. Cleveland
2. San Francisco
3. Chicago
4. Jacksonville
5. Tennessee (from Los Angeles)
6. N.Y. Jets
7. San Diego
8. Carolina
9. Cincinnati
10. Buffalo
11. New Orleans
12. Cleveland (from Philadelphia)
13. Arizona
14. Indianapolis*
15. Philadelphia (from Minnesota)*
16. Baltimore
17. Washington
18. Tennessee
19. Tampa Bay
20. Denver
21-32: determined by playoffs
* Picks 14-15 will be determined by a coin flip. The Colts and Vikings have same record, identical strength of schedule, same record against common opponents.
THE SCHEDULE
The NFL schedule for next season will be released in April, but the Bucs already know whom they will be playing and where.
A visit by New England highlights a home schedule that includes the New York Giants and Jets, Chicago and Detroit.
The Bucs almost certainly will face a cold-weather game after dodging the conditions for the most part this season. They play at Green Bay and at Buffalo and have indoor games at Arizona and Minnesota, and a warm-weather trip to Miami.
All that is in addition to the home-and-home NFC South games with Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans. Here are the Bucs' 2017 opponents.
Home
Atlanta
Carolina
Chicago
Detroit
New England
New Orleans
New York Jets
New York Giants
Away
Atlanta
Arizona
Buffalo
Carolina
Green Bay
Miami
Minnesota
New Orleans