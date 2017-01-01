Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Draft spot, opponents in 2017

DRAFT ORDER

The Bucs will have the No. 19 pick in this year's draft, dropping one spot Sunday as a result of picking up their ninth win of the season.

The Bucs are the middle of three teams that finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs — with Tennessee and Denver — so those three teams will rotate in order within their three picks in each round of the draft.

1. Cleveland

2. San Francisco

3. Chicago

4. Jacksonville

5. Tennessee (from Los Angeles)

6. N.Y. Jets

7. San Diego

8. Carolina

9. Cincinnati

10. Buffalo

11. New Orleans

12. Cleveland (from Philadelphia)

13. Arizona

14. Indianapolis*

15. Philadelphia (from Minnesota)*

16. Baltimore

17. Washington

18. Tennessee

19. Tampa Bay

20. Denver

21-32: determined by playoffs

* Picks 14-15 will be determined by a coin flip. The Colts and Vikings have same record, identical strength of schedule, same record against common opponents.

THE SCHEDULE

The NFL schedule for next season will be released in April, but the Bucs already know whom they will be playing and where.

A visit by New England highlights a home schedule that includes the New York Giants and Jets, Chicago and Detroit.

The Bucs almost certainly will face a cold-weather game after dodging the conditions for the most part this season. They play at Green Bay and at Buffalo and have indoor games at Arizona and Minnesota, and a warm-weather trip to Miami.

All that is in addition to the home-and-home NFC South games with Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans. Here are the Bucs' 2017 opponents.

Home

Atlanta

Carolina

Chicago

Detroit

New England

New Orleans

New York Jets

New York Giants

Away

Atlanta

Arizona

Buffalo

Carolina

Green Bay

Miami

Minnesota

New Orleans