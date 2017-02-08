Three Buccaneers make Pro Football Focus' Top 101 of 2016

Pro Football Focus has named its top 101 players of the 2016 season, and three Buccaneers made the cut.

Receiver Mike Evans ranks 12th, cornerback Brent Grimes ranks 43rd and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy ranks 73rd.

None of the three was ranked in 2015's list. Doug Martin was the only Bucs player included.

Evans is PFF's best receiver after Julio Jones of the Falcons. Grimes is the site's eighth-ranked cornerback, and McCoy is the 10th-ranked interior defensive lineman.

The list includes eight Seahawks, the most of any team. The 49ers were shut out. (Best of luck in San Francisco, John Lynch.)

The Super Bowl champion Patriots and the NFC champion Falcons make up 10 percent of the list.

Here is what PFF says about Evans, Grimes and McCoy:

Evans: "There are players who put up bigger numbers than Mike Evans, but none can match the highlight reel he recorded over the 2016 season, and that's why his grade was always consistently so high. Evans wasn't just making plays all year as Tampa Bay's No. 1 target, but he was consistently making ridiculous plays that most receivers simply aren't capable of. Every receiver can put together an impressive-looking highlight reel over a season — the longevity of that type of performance is always the question. Evans finished the season with an overall grade of 93.3, and was only eclipsed by Atlanta's Julio Jones after an incredible postseason of play from the Falcon that Evans never had the opportunity to match."

Grimes: "Brent Grimes was vulnerable to getting beat at times this season — surrendering five touchdowns — but he offset that with some playmaking ability of his own, notching four picks and 14 pass breakups. He allowed 54.9 percent of the passes thrown his way to be caught, and in the final week of the season, had one of the best games by any cornerback over the entire season, shutting down QB Cam Newton and the Panthers' passing game almost single-handedly."

McCoy: "At his best, Gerald McCoy is one of the league's most dominant interior pass-rushers, and while we have seen better play from him in the past, he still recorded a strong 2016 campaign. He finished the year with eight sacks and 49 total QB pressures, and his quick burst off the line is still an extremely tough challenge for any blocker to try and handle when they play the Buccaneers."

For the complete list, visit PFF here.

Contact Thomas Bassinger at tbassinger@tampabay.com. Follow @tometrics.