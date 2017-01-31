VIDEO: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson speaks on Trump, protests

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady just wanted to talk about football.

"I'm not talking politics at all," he said during Monday's Super Bowl Opening Night.

In other words, no questions about his friend, President Donald Trump.

Russell Wilson, who played against Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, was more forthcoming Tuesday. On Facebook Live, the Seahawks quarterback, who said he voted for Hillary Clinton, addressed the controversies and protests since Trump's inauguration Jan. 20.

"Go to the LAX airport, and there's people all over the place fighting for their lives, protesting and all that," he said. "All the protests that have gone on through the African-American community, though obviously the Muslim community, too — if we're going to be a nation that says we're equal, we have to be equal."

Wilson also said he doesn't think Trump will stay in office four years.

"You don't want to wish bad upon anybody, because if he doesn't last four years, something went wrong, so hopefully nothing goes wrong anymore than (it already has). It's been a crazy 10 days already."