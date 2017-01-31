Clear73° FULL FORECASTClear73° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

VIDEO: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson speaks on Trump, protests

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 6:45pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
[Getty Images]

[Getty Images]

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady just wanted to talk about football.

Related News/Archive

"I'm not talking politics at all," he said during Monday's Super Bowl Opening Night.

In other words, no questions about his friend, President Donald Trump.

Russell Wilson, who played against Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, was more forthcoming Tuesday. On Facebook Live, the Seahawks quarterback, who said he voted for Hillary Clinton, addressed the controversies and protests since Trump's inauguration Jan. 20.

"Go to the LAX airport, and there's people all over the place fighting for their lives, protesting and all that," he said. "All the protests that have gone on through the African-American community, though obviously the Muslim community, too — if we're going to be a nation that says we're equal, we have to be equal."

Wilson also said he doesn't think Trump will stay in office four years.

"You don't want to wish bad upon anybody, because if he doesn't last four years, something went wrong, so hopefully nothing goes wrong anymore than (it already has). It's been a crazy 10 days already."

VIDEO: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson speaks on Trump, protests 01/31/17 [Last modified: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 7:45pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...