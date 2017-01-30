WalletHub ranks Tampa 19th best city for football fans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) throws incomplete as Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) puts heavy pressure on him during the first half of a football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

There are 244 U.S. cities that have at least one college or professional football team.

And out of all of those, Tampa — home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and University of South Florida Bulls — is the 19th best place to live for a football fan.

Well, at least according to WalletHub.

The personal finance website came up with this ranking based on 17 metrics, such as number of teams, total championships, attendance, ticket price and fans' social media engagement.

Tampa's NFL rank is 26 and college is 61.

Tampa did not make the top five for any individual categories.

The best city for football fans? Green Bay. Its top score for the Packers among NFL franchises was enough to offset its rank of 235 for college football.

Rounding out the overall top five: Pittsburgh, New York, Dallas and Boston.

The worst city for football fans, according to WalletHub: Davidson, N.C.