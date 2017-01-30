Clear47° FULL FORECASTClear47° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

WalletHub ranks Tampa 19th best city for football fans

  • Times Staff

Monday, January 30, 2017 10:58am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) throws incomplete as Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) puts heavy pressure on him during the first half of a football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) throws incomplete as Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) puts heavy pressure on him during the first half of a football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016.

There are 244 U.S. cities that have at least one college or professional football team.

Related News/Archive

And out of all of those, Tampa — home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and University of South Florida Bulls — is the 19th best place to live for a football fan.

Well, at least according to WalletHub.

The personal finance website came up with this ranking based on 17 metrics, such as number of teams, total championships, attendance, ticket price and fans' social media engagement.

Tampa's NFL rank is 26 and college is 61.

Tampa did not make the top five for any individual categories.

The best city for football fans? Green Bay. Its top score for the Packers among NFL franchises was enough to offset its rank of 235 for college football.

Rounding out the overall top five: Pittsburgh, New York, Dallas and Boston.

The worst city for football fans, according to WalletHub: Davidson, N.C.

WalletHub ranks Tampa 19th best city for football fans 01/30/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 30, 2017 12:03pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...