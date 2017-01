Admiral Farragut promotes Rick Kravitz to head coach

Rick Kravitz, previously Gibbs' head coach and Admiral Farragut's defensive coordinator this past season, takes over as Blue Jackets coach. (Dirk Shadd, Times)

Rick Kravitz has been named head coach at Admiral Farragut, athletic director Larry Antonucci confirmed on Wednesday. Kravitz takes over for Ryan Hearn, who spent four years as head coach and was 3-5 this past season before stepping down. Kravitz was the Blue Jackets' defensive coordinator.

Kravitz, an assistant coach at USF under Jim Leavitt, was head coach at Gibbs in 2013-14. He was 9-11 before resigning. He did not coach in 2015 but joined Hearn's staff for the 2016 season.

Kravitz could not be immediately reached for comment.