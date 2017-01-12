Coaches group endorses early signing period for December

Flanked by Plant High running back Kyle Trina (13) and quarterback Dane Frantzen (16), head coach Robert Weiner leads the team on to the field for warmup before the Class 7A state championship game between Plant High and St. Thomas Aquinas at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, December 9, 2016.

College football moved one step closer to having an early signing period with a proposed rule change by American Football Coaches Association at its annual meeting in Nashville.

AFCA coaches unanimously agreed to recommend senior high school recruits be allowed to sign letters of intent on the third Wednesday in December, the same day junior college prospects are allowed to sign.

Under the current format, senior recruits make their commitments official on the first Wednesday in February, known as national signing day.

Coaches had always supported the idea of creating an early signing period for college football in December, but AFCA executive director Todd Berry said none of them want a third signing day in June — proposed by the NCAA's football oversight committee — according to the Associated Press.

The changes could be approved in April by the NCAA and be in effect later this year.

Part of the reason for the additional signing day in December is so that seniors who graduate early can still have a ceremony on their high school campuses before heading off to college. It also would give college and high school coaches more flexibility with student-athletes.

"I think it's a good first step in the process," said Plant coach Robert Weiner, who annually sends players to the next level. "I think this will alleviate some of the pressure, cut down on the decommits or pulling of offers and allow a kid to enjoy his senior season."

Weiner wanted even more flexibility. He proposed having a rolling signing period in which recruits who commit have a limited timetable to sign their letter of intent.

"That would make college really think about the offers they extend and make kids really think about their college commitment," Weiner said.

One potential problem for the additional date, at least in Florida, is that it falls a week after state championship games and during the same time as first-semester exams in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

"I haven't had a lot of time to process it, but it would seem that would be a difficult time, especially for teams who are playing for a state championship game," said Armwood coach Sean Callahan. "That's a lot to put on a kid's plate at once."