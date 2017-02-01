CCC's Jakob Parks gets a bit more fanfare than dear ol' dad

John Parks did not have much fanfare when he signed to play for Air Force more than 30 years ago.

"I pretty much did it from home," he said. "I think I just mailed my letter of intent."

Now, signing day is a spectacle. Parks' son, Jakob, was among eight football signees Clearwater Central Catholic had during a ceremony in the school's auditorium.

Jakob, the starting quarterback the past two seasons, signed to play at South Dakota State.

The other signees were CJ Cotman (North Carolina), Dillan Gibbons (Notre Dame), Tyler McDonald (Princeton), Jerquan and Jervon Newton (Marist), Dilan Scargle (Valparaiso) and Rashaad Stewart (Cincinnati).

For Cotman, the day officially put an end to a hectic two months in his recruiting process. In December, he had his scholarship pulled from Tennessee, the school he committed to last summer.

That left Cotman scrambling. Still, the four-star recruit had plenty of suitors. Two weeks ago, he committed to North Carolina, where he will primarily be used as a defensive back but could also return punts and play some at receiver.

"I'm just happy that I found a school and I know where I'm going to be at," Cotman said. "I was disappointed when Tennessee pulled my offer but life goes on. I just had to make a better decision. I knew God has a plan for me."