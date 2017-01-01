Florida State commit Laborn dances for Deion

ORLANDO — Khalan Laborn's favorite football player has always been former Florida State great Deion Sanders. Sanders was head coach of Team Highlight at Sunday's Under Armour All America game, so Laborn got to hang out with Sanders all week.

Laborn, a 5-foot-10, 201 pound running back from Virginia Beach who is committed to Florida State, promised Sanders that he would do his famous dance if he scored a touchdown. In the first quarter, Laborn had a 21 yard touchdown run for the game's first score. Sure enough, he broke into dance and gave the tomahawk chop.

"Deion's my favorite athlete," Laborn said. "He was my hero. My role model. I asked him if I could borrow his dance just once and he said 'It's mandatory." '

Laborn ended the day with eight carries for 77 yards and also caught a pass for five yards. He was named Team Highlight's most valuable player.

While FSU has commitments from several other prominent backs, Laborn said he is still firm on his commitment.

"I never back down from a challenge," Laborn said. "If I have to fight for a position that's what I'll do. If I make a decision that's my decision and I'm not going to change it for anybody."

TBT's Green sees some action: Tampa Bay Tech WR DaQuon Green may have been overshadowed by teammate Jeff Thomas, who was named Team Armour's MVP, but he said he enjoyed his experience anyway. Green, who is committed to Florida, caught two passes for 16 yards. He said there was more to the week than just the game.

"I kind of got a feel for how it's going to be in college," Green said. "It was a great week, being able to see different talent from other states. I got to know them pretty well and I'll probably play against them in college. In this game, I didn't get to do everything that I wanted, but that's fine. I know what I can do so I'm not too worried about this game."

Commitments: There were a few players who made commitments during the game. Nathan Proctor, Jr., a 6-foot-3, 220 pound linebacker from White Plains, Md., committed to Virginia Tech. Xavier McKinney, a 6-foot-1, 196 pound safety from Marietta, Ga. committed to Alabama. Breon Dixon, a 6-foot, 218 pound linebacker from Grayson, Ga., committed to Mississippi. DeAngelo Gibbs, a 6-foot-2, 205 pound cornerback from Oxford, Ga., committed to Georgia. And Markquese Bell, a 6-foot-2, 201 pound safety from Bridgeton, N.J., committed to Maryland.

Gouraige named to Future 50 roster: Cambridge Christian OT Richard Gouraige was invited to the Under Armour Future 50 underclassman camp on Saturday. The camp was for players who could potentially play in the 2018 Under Armour game. The players got 90 minutes of on field instruction from former NFL coaches and players.

Did you know? There have been two former Under Armour players who went on to be drafted No. 1 overall in the NFL. Jadeveon Clowney was Houston's first pick in 2014 and Jameis Winston was taken first by the Bucs in 2015. Winston is the only former Under Armour player to win the Heisman Trophy.

ET CETERA: Florida State commit Stanford Samuels III was inactive due to injury. Miami commit Robert Burns was also held out due to injury … Team Highlight QB Kellen Mond, who attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, rushed 12 times for 96 yards, tops on the team. Mond is committed to Texas A&M. … Dylan Moses, also from IMG Academy, led all defenders with 10 solo tackles. He is committed to Alabama.