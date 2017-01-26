HomeTeam 25: Class of 2018's top football recruits

1. OT Richard Gouraige, Cambridge Christian (6-5, 270): Four-star recruit ranked 21st (third at his position) in ESPN's junior class; 25 offers, which include all the main state schools, Alabama and Clemson.

2. OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Berkeley Prep (6-6, 260): Only five spots down from Gouraige on ESPN's list (and ranked fourth at his position); 16 offers include Florida, Miami, Ohio State and Alabama.

3. RB Brian Snead, Armwood (5-11, 200): Ohio State has already snapped up a commitment from this four-star prospect, who was the Hawks' leading rusher this past season.

4. ATH Jermaine Eskridge, Jefferson (6-3, 185): Who hasn't offered Eskridge? The Dragons receiver claims pretty much every major Division I-A school among his 52 offers.

5. S Amari Burney, Calvary Christian (6-1, 205): Gators and Buckeyes, along with 16 other I-A schools, want this Clearwater Central Catholic transfer ranked 65th by ESPN.

6. ATH/WR Warren Thompson, Armwood (6-4, 185): Florida, Miami, USF and FSU may end up duking it out to land the talents of Thompson.

7. CB Isaiah Bolden, Wesley Chapel (6-2, 175): Four-star son of Juran Bolden (Hillsborough High/NFL) has already committed to Florida State.

8. CB Jordan Miner, Wiregrass Ranch (6-1, 180): FSU's the only state holdout (at the moment) for Miner, who has also attracted the likes of Tennessee and Penn State.

9. CB Ken Montgomery, Hillsborough (6-2, 165): Another four-star ESPN 100 kid (69th) with a laundry list of offers (USF, Ohio State, USC, etc.).

10. TE Judge Culpepper, Plant (6-4, 236): Could join brother Rex at Syracuse or pick from a long list of schools that includes Florida (dad Brad's alma mater), North Carolina and Tennessee.

11. DE Malcolm Lamar, Armwood (6-5, 250): Seventeen offers and counting for this agile sack master, with Florida likely holding an early lead.

12. ATH Jalynn Williams, St. Petersburg (5-11, 185): Committed to Florida, his dream school; three-star also has offers from Ohio State, Miami and Kentucky.

13. DE Jonathan King, Tampa Bay Tech (6-3, 230): Florida, Miami and USF are high on the three-star King, who has a knack for sacks and causing fumbles.

14. RB/S Andrew Cunningham, Cambridge Christian (6-0, 205): Three-star athlete has no shortage of offers (23); looks as if Louisville, Kentucky and USF are in the running.

15. LB Deandre Fitzhenley, Clearwater Central Catholic (6-0, 220): Getting several Division I-A looks, including from West Coast schools like Arizona, Washington and California.

16. CB DeAndre Hollins, Jefferson (6-2, 172): Another day, another Jefferson D-I prospect; USF and UCF are the first state schools to hone in on Hollins, with Louisville and Tennessee in the mix.

17. QB Mike Penix, Tampa Bay Tech (6-0, 180): Tampa Bay's most prolific junior passer (2,000 yards, 31 TDs) courted by Tennessee, USF and Arizona, among others.

18. RB Jerome Ford, Armwood (5-11, 190): The speedy Ford, also a standout sprinter, appears to be high on USF and UCF, with teams like Louisville interested in acquiring him as well.

19. LB Khalan Tolson, Admiral Farragut (6-0, 200): Closing in on 15 offers, which include Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Indiana and Iowa State.

20. DE Chaz Neal, Armwood (6-7, 253): Broken leg sidelined Neal this past season, but didn't keep away his suitors, who include USF, USC and South Carolina.

21. ATH Jordan McCloud, Sickles (6-1, 175): Could the younger brother of Clemson's Ray-Ray McCloud end up at a rival ACC school? Boston College is in the mix.

22. QB Devin Black, Armwood (6-1, 170): Saw an increase in competition in first year with Hawks; colleges like USF, Indiana and Florida Atlantic now like the dual-threat Black.

23. LB James Miller, Armwood (6-1, 225): All-state defender picked up offers from Indiana and Iowa this month; USF's also onboard.

24. CB Tyrese Spain, Jefferson (5-10, 165): SEC teams like Kentucky and Missouri have taken notice of this versatile athlete, who sees quite a bit of time on special teams and the offense.

25. DB Anthony Johnson, St. Petersburg (5-8, 196): USF has taken note of Johnson's penchant for picking off passes, with more notable offers sure to come soon.