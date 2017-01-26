Mostly Cloudy73° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy73° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

HomeTeam 25: Class of 2018's top football recruits

Thursday, January 26, 2017 7:45am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

1. OT Richard Gouraige, Cambridge Christian (6-5, 270): Four-star recruit ranked 21st (third at his position) in ESPN's junior class; 25 offers, which include all the main state schools, Alabama and Clemson.

Related News/Archive

2. OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Berkeley Prep (6-6, 260): Only five spots down from Gouraige on ESPN's list (and ranked fourth at his position); 16 offers include Florida, Miami, Ohio State and Alabama.

3. RB Brian Snead, Armwood (5-11, 200): Ohio State has already snapped up a commitment from this four-star prospect, who was the Hawks' leading rusher this past season.

4. ATH Jermaine Eskridge, Jefferson (6-3, 185): Who hasn't offered Eskridge? The Dragons receiver claims pretty much every major Division I-A school among his 52 offers.

5. S Amari Burney, Calvary Christian (6-1, 205): Gators and Buckeyes, along with 16 other I-A schools, want this Clearwater Central Catholic transfer ranked 65th by ESPN.

6. ATH/WR Warren Thompson, Armwood (6-4, 185): Florida, Miami, USF and FSU may end up duking it out to land the talents of Thompson.

7. CB Isaiah Bolden, Wesley Chapel (6-2, 175): Four-star son of Juran Bolden (Hillsborough High/NFL) has already committed to Florida State.

8. CB Jordan Miner, Wiregrass Ranch (6-1, 180): FSU's the only state holdout (at the moment) for Miner, who has also attracted the likes of Tennessee and Penn State.

9. CB Ken Montgomery, Hillsborough (6-2, 165): Another four-star ESPN 100 kid (69th) with a laundry list of offers (USF, Ohio State, USC, etc.).

10. TE Judge Culpepper, Plant (6-4, 236): Could join brother Rex at Syracuse or pick from a long list of schools that includes Florida (dad Brad's alma mater), North Carolina and Tennessee.

11. DE Malcolm Lamar, Armwood (6-5, 250): Seventeen offers and counting for this agile sack master, with Florida likely holding an early lead.

12. ATH Jalynn Williams, St. Petersburg (5-11, 185): Committed to Florida, his dream school; three-star also has offers from Ohio State, Miami and Kentucky.

13. DE Jonathan King, Tampa Bay Tech (6-3, 230): Florida, Miami and USF are high on the three-star King, who has a knack for sacks and causing fumbles.

14. RB/S Andrew Cunningham, Cambridge Christian (6-0, 205): Three-star athlete has no shortage of offers (23); looks as if Louisville, Kentucky and USF are in the running.

15. LB Deandre Fitzhenley, Clearwater Central Catholic (6-0, 220): Getting several Division I-A looks, including from West Coast schools like Arizona, Washington and California.

16. CB DeAndre Hollins, Jefferson (6-2, 172): Another day, another Jefferson D-I prospect; USF and UCF are the first state schools to hone in on Hollins, with Louisville and Tennessee in the mix.

17. QB Mike Penix, Tampa Bay Tech (6-0, 180): Tampa Bay's most prolific junior passer (2,000 yards, 31 TDs) courted by Tennessee, USF and Arizona, among others.

18. RB Jerome Ford, Armwood (5-11, 190): The speedy Ford, also a standout sprinter, appears to be high on USF and UCF, with teams like Louisville interested in acquiring him as well.

19. LB Khalan Tolson, Admiral Farragut (6-0, 200): Closing in on 15 offers, which include Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Indiana and Iowa State.

20. DE Chaz Neal, Armwood (6-7, 253): Broken leg sidelined Neal this past season, but didn't keep away his suitors, who include USF, USC and South Carolina.

21. ATH Jordan McCloud, Sickles (6-1, 175): Could the younger brother of Clemson's Ray-Ray McCloud end up at a rival ACC school? Boston College is in the mix.

22. QB Devin Black, Armwood (6-1, 170): Saw an increase in competition in first year with Hawks; colleges like USF, Indiana and Florida Atlantic now like the dual-threat Black.

23. LB James Miller, Armwood (6-1, 225): All-state defender picked up offers from Indiana and Iowa this month; USF's also onboard.

24. CB Tyrese Spain, Jefferson (5-10, 165): SEC teams like Kentucky and Missouri have taken notice of this versatile athlete, who sees quite a bit of time on special teams and the offense.

25. DB Anthony Johnson, St. Petersburg (5-8, 196): USF has taken note of Johnson's penchant for picking off passes, with more notable offers sure to come soon.

HomeTeam 25: Class of 2018's top football recruits 01/26/17 [Last modified: Thursday, January 26, 2017 11:18am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...