HomeTeam 30: Class of 2017's top football recruits

1. DE Zachary Carter, Hillsborough (6-4, 250): Committed to Florida
2. WR Daquon Green, Tampa Bay Tech (6-1, 185): Committed to Florida
3. RB/S Devan Barrett, Tampa Catholic (6-0, 190): Committed to Auburn
4. OG Dillan Gibbons, Clearwater Central Catholic (6-4, 311): Committed to Notre Dame
5. RB Malik Davis, Jesuit (5-11, 190): Committed to Florida
6. DT Jordon Scott, Pinellas Park (6-1, 345): Early Oregon enrollee
7. ATH CJ Cotman, Clearwater Central Catholic (5-11, 180): Committed to North Carolina
8. ATH Juwan Burgess, Plant (6-0, 185): Committed to Indiana
9. WR Jacquez Jones, Clearwater (5-11, 170): Committed to Tennessee
10. QB Cade Weldon, Jefferson (6-2, 203): Early Miami enrollee
11. LB Decalon Brooks, Gaither (5-11, 197): Committed to FSU
12. WR Matt Landers, St. Petersburg (6-5, 182): Committed to Georgia
13. ATH Darrian McNeal, Armwood (5-9, 160): Committed to Oregon
14. DE Bobby Roundtree, Largo (6-5, 230): Indiana, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, among others
15. LB Thomas Allen, Plant (6-3, 220): Early Indiana enrollee
16. OG Jean Marcellus, Jefferson (6-3, 295): Committed to USF
17. RB Erin Collins, Armwood (5-10, 180): Committed to N.C. State
18. DE Tramar Reece, Clearwater (6-3, 210): Committed to Indiana
19. DE Jeremiah Zio, Admiral Farragut (6-7, 225): Committed to UCF
20. CB Zamari Maxwell, Pinellas Park (6-1, 175): Committed to UCF
21. LB Jabreel Stephens, Armwood (6-3, 228): USF, Louisville, Arizona, among others
22. CB Bentlee Sanders, Tampa Catholic (5-8, 164): Committed to USF
23. OT Tyler Knight, Northside Christian (6-5, 275): Early Indiana enrollee
24. WR/CB Whop Philyor, Plant (6-0, 175): Committed to Indiana
25. DE Xavier Lyas, Durant (6-5, 210): Committed to N.C. State
26. DT J'Bril Glaze, Jefferson (6-3, 250): Committed to Virginia Tech
27. QB Griffin Alstott, Northside Christian (6-2, 200): Committed to Purdue
28. WR Antoine Thompson, Plant City (6-1, 176): Committed to N.C. State
29. CB Rashaad Stewart, Clearwater Central Catholic (6-0, 175): Committed to Cincinnati
30. ATH Travell Harris, Jesuit (5-9, 170): Arizona, Missouri, Purdue, Washington State among others