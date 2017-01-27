Overcast59° FULL FORECASTOvercast59° FULL FORECAST
HomeTeam 30: Class of 2017's top football recruits

Friday, January 27, 2017 2:10pm

1. DE Zachary Carter, Hillsborough (6-4, 250): Committed to Florida

2. WR Daquon Green, Tampa Bay Tech (6-1, 185): Committed to Florida

3. RB/S Devan Barrett, Tampa Catholic (6-0, 190): Committed to Auburn

4. OG Dillan Gibbons, Clearwater Central Catholic (6-4, 311): Committed to Notre Dame

5. RB Malik Davis, Jesuit (5-11, 190): Committed to Florida

6. DT Jordon Scott, Pinellas Park (6-1, 345): Early Oregon enrollee

7. ATH CJ Cotman, Clearwater Central Catholic (5-11, 180): Committed to North Carolina

8. ATH Juwan Burgess, Plant (6-0, 185): Committed to Indiana

9. WR Jacquez Jones, Clearwater (5-11, 170): Committed to Tennessee

10. QB Cade Weldon, Jefferson (6-2, 203): Early Miami enrollee

11. LB Decalon Brooks, Gaither (5-11, 197): Committed to FSU

12. WR Matt Landers, St. Petersburg (6-5, 182): Committed to Georgia

13. ATH Darrian McNeal, Armwood (5-9, 160): Committed to Oregon

14. DE Bobby Roundtree, Largo (6-5, 230): Indiana, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, among others

15. LB Thomas Allen, Plant (6-3, 220): Early Indiana enrollee

16. OG Jean Marcellus, Jefferson (6-3, 295): Committed to USF

17. RB Erin Collins, Armwood (5-10, 180): Committed to N.C. State

18. DE Tramar Reece, Clearwater (6-3, 210): Committed to Indiana

19. DE Jeremiah Zio, Admiral Farragut (6-7, 225): Committed to UCF

20. CB Zamari Maxwell, Pinellas Park (6-1, 175): Committed to UCF

21. LB Jabreel Stephens, Armwood (6-3, 228): USF, Louisville, Arizona, among others

22. CB Bentlee Sanders, Tampa Catholic (5-8, 164): Committed to USF

23. OT Tyler Knight, Northside Christian (6-5, 275): Early Indiana enrollee

24. WR/CB Whop Philyor, Plant (6-0, 175): Committed to Indiana

25. DE Xavier Lyas, Durant (6-5, 210): Committed to N.C. State

26. DT J'Bril Glaze, Jefferson (6-3, 250): Committed to Virginia Tech

27. QB Griffin Alstott, Northside Christian (6-2, 200): Committed to Purdue

28. WR Antoine Thompson, Plant City (6-1, 176): Committed to N.C. State

29. CB Rashaad Stewart, Clearwater Central Catholic (6-0, 175): Committed to Cincinnati

30. ATH Travell Harris, Jesuit (5-9, 170): Arizona, Missouri, Purdue, Washington State among others

HomeTeam 30: Class of 2017's top football recruits 01/27/17
