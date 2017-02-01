Jesuit ATH Travell Harris picks Washington State despite late push from USF

Jesuit's Travell Harris picks Washington State over USF on National Signing Day, Feb. 1, 2017. Scott Purks | Special to the Times

Less than 12 hours after taking in a Lightning game, new Bulls coach Charlie Strong couldn't quite convert on his first power play — or more specifically, Power Five play — of national signing day.

Despite a relentless January push, he failed to wrest Jesuit all-purpose dynamo Travell Harris from Washington State.

Harris formally signed with the Cougars early Wednesday morning at Jesuit, saying his choice came down to the Bulls and WSU. All-time Hillsborough County rushing leader Malik Davis, who shares Harris' birthday (Nov. 26, 1998) signed with Florida at the same ceremony, which featured four other Tigers student-athletes.

"Coach Strong, he's a great coach. I love him to death," said Harris, who returned six kicks (two kickoffs, four punts) four touchdowns as a senior. "But I saw something different in Washington State."

As of 8 a.m., the Bulls had received binding national letters of intent from Tift County (Ga.) TE Frederick Lloyd and Jefferson OG Jean Marcellus.