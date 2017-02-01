Clear73° FULL FORECASTClear73° FULL FORECAST
Jesuit ATH Travell Harris picks Washington State despite late push from USF

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 8:14am

Jesuit's Travell Harris picks Washington State over USF on National Signing Day, Feb. 1, 2017. Scott Purks | Special to the Times

Less than 12 hours after taking in a Lightning game, new Bulls coach Charlie Strong couldn't quite convert on his first power play — or more specifically, Power Five play — of national signing day.

Despite a relentless January push, he failed to wrest Jesuit all-purpose dynamo Travell Harris from Washington State.

Harris formally signed with the Cougars early Wednesday morning at Jesuit, saying his choice came down to the Bulls and WSU. All-time Hillsborough County rushing leader Malik Davis, who shares Harris' birthday (Nov. 26, 1998) signed with Florida at the same ceremony, which featured four other Tigers student-athletes.

"Coach Strong, he's a great coach. I love him to death," said Harris, who returned six kicks (two kickoffs, four punts) four touchdowns as a senior. "But I saw something different in Washington State."

As of 8 a.m., the Bulls had received binding national letters of intent from Tift County (Ga.) TE Frederick Lloyd and Jefferson OG Jean Marcellus.

Jesuit ATH Travell Harris picks Washington State despite late push from USF 02/01/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 8:40am]
