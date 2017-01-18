weather unavailableweather unavailable
Longtime CCC assistant John Scargle takes over Palm Harbor University's football program

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 1:48pm

Palm Harbor University hired Clearwater Central Catholic assistant John Scargle to take over the football program.

Scargle replaces Reggie Crume, who left after three seasons to become the coach at Alonso.

"I've been waiting a long time for the right opportunity," Scargle said.

Scargle, 55, has been an assistant coach in Pinellas County for 15 years — 14 as defensive coordinator at CCC. He also has been the director of operations for the Countryside Junior Cougars since 2010.

His first task will be to ease concerns with parents who were frustrated about the instability with the program. The Hurricanes have had five coaches in the past 10 years. In the past two weeks, five starters — TJ Colmery, J'von France, Evan Kulyk, Matt Tauber and Brendan Thomas — transferred to CCC.

"It will take some time because I know those players were the nucleus for this coming season," Scargle said. "I coached some of them in youth leagues at Countryside. There would be no hard feelings and we would welcome them if they ever wanted to come back."

Scargle will meet with the players Thursday. He worked in sales and was a substitute teacher at CCC.

Scargle said he likely will start substituting at PHU.

