Northside Christian QB Griffin Alstott follows through on Purdue

Northside Christian High School quarterback Griffin Alstott gets a kiss from his dad, Mike after he commits to Purdue University at Northside Christian High School on National Signing Day in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Alstott was coached by his father Mike Alstott, who used to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ST. PETERSBURG — Despite a coaching change after his verbal commitment in March, Griffin Alstott stayed with Purdue and signed his national letter of intent Wednesday afternoon in Northside Christian's media center. Dressed in a Purdue jacket and a gold tie, Alstott was flanked by his mother, Nicole, and father, Mike, who went to Purdue before playing with the Buccaneers and eventually coaching at Northside Christian.

Alstott has made several visits to Purdue since Jeff Brohm took over as head coach. The new coaching staff continued to recruit Alstott, so he will be off to his dad's alma mater in June.

"This is something I've been dreaming of my whole life, to play college football," Alstott said. "Because my dad went there, it didn't really affect me too much. He's been there so he knows what I'm going to expect. I just feel very comfortable there."

It was all about Griffin Alstott at Wednesday's ceremony. Fellow students, teachers, teammates and family all spoke about Alstott and his years at Northside Christian. Mike Alstott choked up a bit as he talked about coaching his son.

"It's going to be tough walking out on the field without you," Mike Alstott said before regaining his composure. "But I'm going to be on you still even though you'll be far away."

Alstott was the Mustangs' full-time starting quarterback since his freshman year. As a senior he led Northside Christian to its most successful season. The Mustangs were 10-3 and advanced to the Class 2A state semifinal. Alstott threw for 2,410 yards and 31 touchdowns.

"It feels like just yesterday I was a freshman," Alstott said.