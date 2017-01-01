Overlooked receiver gets his chance to shine

ORLANDO — Last year, Jeff Thomas lost a lot. His season was cut short at Illinois' East St. Louis High School because of a teachers' strike. He said those missed games were the main reason he dropped from No. 30 to No. 88 in ESPN's top 300 players for the Class of 2017.

Thomas, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound receiver, spent this season trying to make up for everything. He won a state title. He continued to reel in offers.

On Sunday, the forgotten receiver finished his high school career by grabbing the spotlight at the Under Armour All America Game.

Displaying the big-play ability that made him a high-profile recruit a year ago, Thomas ran circles around five-star defenders and led Team Armour to a 24-21 win against Team Highlight.

Thomas, named the game's MVP, finished with three receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He set a game record for receiving yards and became the first player with two receiving touchdowns in the all-star game's history.

"It's amazing to have so many big plays because that's what I know I can do," Thomas said. "I just wanted to come out here and show everyone that I can play with the best."

In the second quarter, Thomas set the tone by hauling in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Myles Brennan to give Team Armour a 14-10 lead.

Nobody kept pace with Thomas. He scored again early in the third quarter on a 79-yard touchdown reception from Avery Davis.

"I don't even know how to explain that one," Thomas said.

On both scoring plays, Thomas showed off his 4.38 speed, turning short passes into highlight-worthy plays by making defenders miss before turning on the afterburners.

His 143 receiving yards was 23 more than the previous record set by Terry Hawthorne in 2009.

Hawthorne, a former star at East St. Louis and Illinois, returned to his high school this past season and was Thomas' receiving coach.

"(Hawthorne) was talking to me before the game and telling me that he still had the record," Thomas said. "I just wanted to show him what I can do and that I can be better than him. We worked all summer together and his talent just rubbed off on me."

Thomas entered last season as the No. 30 overall prospect in the nation by ESPN. He considered Alabama among his top college choices. But the teachers' strike forced his team to cancel the final four games of the regular season. East St. Louis did not make the playoffs.

Thomas finished his junior season with 387 yards and five touchdowns. Besides falling to No. 88 in the Class of 2017, Thomas also went from a five-star to a four-star recruit.

"We had the strike and that hurt a lot," Thomas said. "It made this year that much more important."

This season, Thomas had 50 receptions for 1,101 yards and 13 touchdowns in leading East St. Louis to the Class 7A state title in Illinois. He still is listed as one of the nation's top 50 recruits in the national composite service by 247Sports.

His leader currently is Illinois, which would be a big pickup for former Tampa Bay Bucs coach Lovie Smith. But after a solid showing in practices and an MVP performance, Thomas' stock is on the rise — again.

This week, he picked up offers from Tennessee and Oregon.

"It's just been a great year and an incredible week," Thomas said. "Hopefully, it continues with even more interest from schools."