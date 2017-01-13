Palm Harbor University players leave for more stable programs

Receiver TJ Colmery is among five Palm Harbor University starters who have recently left the school. (Scott Purks, Special to the Times)

Four starters on Palm Harbor University's football team — receiver TJ Colmery, linebacker Matt Tauber and linemen Brendan Thomas and Evan Kulyk — have transferred to Clearwater Central Catholic.

Another starter for the Hurricanes — receiver J'von France — went back to Tarpon Springs, where he played his first two seasons.

The moves were made largely because Palm Harbor University does not have a coach. Reggie Crume, who led the program for three seasons, left in December after principal Christen Tonry Gonzalez told him the school planned to go in a different direction with the program.

"We didn't want to stay for spring not knowing entirely who the new coaching staff would be," Colmery said.

The four starters who left for CCC are juniors. They transferred this week to start the second semester because CCC does not accept senior transfers.

The Marauders had three players leave this week in what has been a game of offseason musical chairs. Deandre Ferguson and Amari Burney, both receivers/defensive backs, transferred to Calvary Christian. Tight end Dane Saltarelli transferred to IMG.

Tonry Gonzalez reiterated her reason for the coaching change during a PHU booster club meeting she was asked to attend in December. The school already has gone through interviews and will name a new coach early next week, she said.

"The two parents I talked to said their child has aspirations of playing football at the next level and that this upcoming year was the most important for them to potentially be seen by colleges," Tonry Gonzalez said. "That was their biggest factor in leaving."

The new coach will be PHU's fifth in the last 10 years.

Some parents blame Tonry Gonzalez for the instability.

"I moved my son (Matt Tauber) to CCC because I'm disgusted with the way Principal Tonry Gonzalez has manipulated the potential for success of the PHU program with five coaches in the last 10 years," John Tauber said. "With my two sons three years apart, this is the second time I've been through this mess she has created.

"This affects not only the football program but the students and the community of Palm Harbor."