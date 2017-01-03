Ryan Hearn steps down at Admiral Farragut

Ryan Hearn is no longer the head football coach at Admiral Farragut Academy. AFA athletic director Larry Antonucci confirmed that Hearn has left the school to "pursue other business opportunities.''

Hearn took over the Blue Jackets program in June 2013 after Buster Davis resigned following the spring season. In four seasons at AFA, Hearn was 22-16 and led the team to a 10-2 record and Class 2A region final in 2015. This past season, the Blue Jackets were 3-5.

Just before the start of the 2015 season, Hearn was suspended for the opener due to a violation of department policy. After that season, several assistant coaches, as well as players, left the program. This year's roster topped out at 23 players.

"I truly enjoyed my time at Admiral Farragut and it really did a lot to help me grow as a person," said Hearn, who played football at USF. "To me, it's a special place with some special kids that I enjoyed getting to know. I really don't know what I'm going to do next. This gives me some time to reflect."

Antonucci said a replacement could be named soon.