Spoto's Daniel Morales latest recipient of Bill Minahan Award

YBOR CITY — Going into his senior season at Spoto High School, Daniel Morales was told his football career could be over. It was impossible to accept.

So he didn't.

On Monday, however, Morales was more than happy to accept the Bill Minahan Award. Morales was the third recipient of the trophy, named for the late coaching legend who in 1968 led Jesuit to a state title, the first for a Hillsborough County school.

Minahan himself overcame a dire diagnosis of kidney failure, living 27-plus years after receiving a transplant. All five finalists Monday had handled adversity and exhibited outstanding service. They were treated to a dinner at the Columbia in Ybor City, and each of them received a $1,500 scholarship.

Morales, who tutors his teammates, battled through several injuries. None were more concerning than when he hurt his shoulder this past summer at a 7-on-7 tournament in Ocala. The first doctor to examine him called it a career-ender.

"That was definitely not going to happen," Morales said. "But I was scared. I couldn't move it. For two days while we were there, I'm in a hotel room icing it."

Fortunately a second opinion revealed that rehab could be an alternative to surgery. And thankfully, the linebacker and captain made it through his senior season — albeit needing a play off from time to time.

"There are about nine to 10 plays where a running back would hit him just a certain way and he'd have to come out. But he'd go right back in," said his coach, Dale Caparaso.

Morales broke his wrist in a spring practice, but missed just one day after getting it in a proper cast. And this season he dealt with a painful back injury to play against Hillsborough.

"It was not a district game so people were saying it doesn't mean anything, take the game off. No, I don't do that," he said.

Caparaso says Morales burst out as a clear "captain sort" in his sophomore season, playing a big part on the Spoto team that reached the second round of the playoffs. It was then that Morales took to tutoring.

The other Minahan finalists, chosen by a panel from players nominated throughout Hillsborough County, were all deserving. Anfernee Alston made it back from what Robinson coach Shawn Taylor called a "catastrophic" knee injury to end his junior year; East Bay's Harry Gonzalez carries a beaming smile in spite of losing both of his parents before he had completed sixth grade; Bloomingdale's Sam Skinner, who never came off the field, performs extensive community service (and won honesty points for the line "I'm not sure what I'm gonna do … I hope I figure it out" when discussing his desired college degree); and Middleton's Alfonso Wooten wants to be successful as a player so he can repay his mother, a single parent.