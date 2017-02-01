St. Petersburg WR Matt Landers sticks with Georgia

ST. PETERSBURG — Decked out in a University of Georgia T-shirt, jacket and hat and flanked by family and friends, Matt Landers made it official Wednesday morning in St. Petersburg's archives room when he signed his national letter of intent with the Bulldogs. Landers, a 6-foot-5, 190-pound wide receiver, committed to Georgia in May and stuck with them.

"I just thought Georgia was the place to be," Landers said. "When I went on my visit I had a fun time. It felt like I was home. I bonded with the players and coaches so it's all been good."

Landers took a circuitous route before he chose Georgia. He started his high school career at Lakewood, then transferred to Admiral Farragut. He briefly went back to Lakewood last spring but ended up transferring to St. Petersburg for his senior year.

As a senior, Landers caught 40 passes for 719 yards and seven touchdowns, tops on the team.

"It's actually been a long road to this day," Landers said. "There were a lot of schools and a lot of colleges that were recruiting me at first. There were a lot of options. But I was able to narrow it down and then pick Georgia."

Landers had a large gathering at the signing on Wednesday. He was surrounded by his mother and stepfather, Dee and Tom Ham. He said his goddad, uncle, grandmother and several cousins also made it to the signing.

"That was very special to have all of them there and watch me sign," Landers said. "It's really a blessing. You only get to do this one time."