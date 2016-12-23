Tampa Bay Times' all-Tampa Bay football teams

Hillsborough Offensive Player of the Year: RB Malik Davis, Sr., Jesuit

Why we picked him: Davis entered this season at the top player in the Tampa Bay Times' HomeTeam 100. He lived up to that lofty status by rushing past defenders and into the Hillsborough County record books. Davis ran for a county-best 2,469 yards and 33 touchdowns. He finished as the all-time leading rusher in the county with 7,025 career yards, shattering the previous mark of 5,765 set by former Sickles and current Clemson standout Ray Ray McCloud. Davis' career total could have been more if he did not sit the second half of most games.

Memorable moment: The record was obvious but Davis also pointed to the Class 5A state semifinal against nationally ranked Plantation American Heritage. Davis was the focal point of the offense and finished with 144 yards in a 21-14 loss.

Fun fact: Davis said he cannot be beaten in the Madden video game. He usually plays as the Dallas Cowboys so he can control his favorite player, Ezekiel Elliott. "I really like Ezekiel's moves," Davis said.

What's next: In October, Davis picked up an offer from Florida, one of his dream schools. He committed soon after and will finish out the high school season before reporting to the Gators this summer.

North Suncoast Offensive Player of the Year: RB De'Vonta Smith, Sr., Central

Why we picked him: The cousin of former Nature Coast standout DeShawn Smith put similar eye-popping numbers. Smith led the state in rushing with 2,913 yards and had 33 touchdowns. That number is even more impressive considering the Bears did not make the playoffs and Smith played in about four fewer games than four other leading rushers in the state. He also helped Central go 6-4, its best record since 2007.

Memorable moment: Against Weeki Wachee, Smith set the Hernando County rushing record with 491 yards and seven touchdowns. "It was very exciting for me," Smith said. "A lot of big holes opened for me and the crowd was really into it."

Fun fact: Smith said he can sing just about any genre, but he prefers gospel because he grew up singing in a church choir.

What's next: Smith committed to Appalachian State. He will sign in February and report this summer.

Pinellas Offensive Player of the Year: WR Jacquez Jones, Sr., Clearwater

Why we picked him: Clearwater's offense went through a lot of changes. Four-star running back Adarius Lemons transferred to Pinellas Secondary. That left new quarterback Austin Day in need of playmakers. Jones was the biggest the Tornadoes had. The four-star recruit thrived in the spotlight. The bigger the game, the better he played. Against Boca Ciega, Jones had three touchdowns (two receiving, one on a kickoff return) and had three more receiving touchdowns against East Lake to help Clearwater go undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 1970. He finished the season with 1,004 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

Memorable moment: Jones played as a freshman when the Tornadoes were winless on varsity. The team made steady progress the past two seasons, winning four games in 2014 and eight last season. This year, it all came together with an undefeated regular season and the program's first playoff win since 2003.

Fun fact: Jones' first love is basketball. He did not play football until the eighth grade and became so good as a receiver that he gave up basketball. "I have a passion for basketball but a respect for football," he said.

What's next: Jones committed to Tennessee. He likely will run track this spring to stay in shape until he reports to the Volunteers in the summer.

Hillsborough Defensive Player of the Year: LB Thomas Allen, Sr., Plant

Why we picked him: The son of Indiana coach Tom Allen decided to stay in Tampa this fall rather than head to Bloomington. The biggest reason was so Allen could finish his senior season at Plant and try to play in a state championship game, which had eluded him throughout his high school career. Allen played a pivotal role in the Panthers' run to the Class 7A state championship. He finished with 123 tackles and three sacks on a defense that posted four shutouts.

Memorable moment: Allen said the whole playoff run was memorable. The Panthers started as unlikely state title contenders and kept pulling out improbable victories to reach the title game against powerhouse Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. "The title game did not end the way we wanted it to but no one even thought we had a chance to get there," he said.

Fun fact: Allen likes to read motivational books. He said the latest book he finished was the Traveler's Gift: Seven Decisions That Determine Personal Success.

What's next: Allen was already signed on to play for his father at Indiana. He graduated from Plant last week and drove to Bloomington to start workouts with the team.

North Suncoast Defensive Player of the Year: LB Dylan Spaeth, Sr., River Ridge

Why we picked him: River Ridge's two-year run of district titles was supposed to be in jeopardy. The Royal Knights lost playmakers on both sides of the ball. Spaeth became the defensive leader the team needed. He had 108 tackles and 14 sacks. He even blocked three field goals. His performance helped the Royal Knights win their third straight district title, the longest streak in school history.

Memorable moment: River Ridge was already accustomed to district titles. But the Royal Knights wanted more. After two straight region semifinal appearances, River Ridge made an even deeper postseason run this year with its first-ever region final. "Just to get that stage in my final season was something I'll always remember," he said.

Fun fact: To boost team morale, the players decided to let their hair grow out during the season. Spaeth said he is not cutting until graduation. "A few guys cut their hair but most are onboard with letting it go until the end of the school year," he said.

What's next: Spaeth has an offer from Webber. He said he is close to getting more and will decide where to play in college after national signing day in February. He plans to run track in the spring.

Pinellas Defensive Player of the Year: LB Cedric Frierson, Sr., East Lake

Why we picked him: Last year, Frierson guided the Eagles through a rough transition on defense. East Lake was adjusting to a new defensive coordinator and new starters. This year, everything came together, in large part because of Frierson. The three-year starter helped the Eagles go 7-1 in the regular season, and beat Durant and Tampa Bay Tech in the playoffs to reach the region finals for the fifth time in the past six years. Frierson finished with 78 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Memorable moment: During a team retreat over the summer, Frierson said the seniors spoke to the team. He remembers quarterback Tyler Rupe saying, "There's no I in winning." The room erupted in laughter. "That was so funny," Frierson said. "We kept talking about that all season."

Fun fact: Frierson likes Taylor Swift. He said he has downloaded a few of her songs. But he doesn't watch videos. "I don't take it that far," he said. So will he get teased after revealing this little-known fact? "Man, I hope not," he said.

What's next: Frierson does not have any offers to play football at the next level. He hopes that changes in the next few months. Meanwhile, he will focus on track this spring, concentrating on the field events.

Coach of the Year: Dominick Ciao, Berkeley Prep

No team improved more throughout the season than the Buccaneers. After starting 2-2, Berkeley Prep went on to win seven straight, including a 42-6 victory in the Class 3A region final over a Tampa Catholic team that beat the Buccaneers by 15 points in the regular season.

Offense

First team

QB Dane Frantzen, Sr., Plant: In his first year as a full-time starter, Frantzen threw for more than 2,000 yards, rushed for 1,500 and accounted for 50 touchdowns while leading the Panthers to the Class 7A state title game.

RB Shaquan Johnson, Sr., Northeast: The bruising back rushed for a Pinellas County-best 1,931 yards and 23 touchdowns.

RB Gordon Stetson, Sr., Berkeley Prep: The two-sport athlete rushed for 1,840 yards and scored 19 touchdowns to help the Buccaneers reach the Class 3A state semifinals

RB Devan Barrett, Sr., Tampa Catholic: The Auburn commit rushed for 1,271 yards and 11 touchdowns in leading the Crusaders to a district title.

RB Andrew Cunningham, Jr., Cambridge Christian: A highly recruited back, Cunningham finished with 1,241 yards and 17 touchdowns despite sitting out the second half of most games.

OL Richard Gouraige, Jr., Cambridge Christian: The five-star recruit paved the way for the Lancers to reach the Class 2A region final for a second straight season.

OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, Jr., Berkeley Prep: A major 2018 recruit, Petit-Frere opened big holes for Gordon Stetson in the run game this season.

OL Dillan Gibbons, Sr., Clearwater Central Catholic: The Notre Dame recruit often collapsed his side of the line, leading to big gains in the run game.

OL Jean Marcellus, Sr., Jefferson: The USF recruit formed a solid wall of protection for Miami commit Cade Weldon to put up big numbers in the passing game.

OL Tyler Knight, Sr., Northside Christian: The Indiana recruit was the lineman the Mustangs counted on most in their run to the Class 2A state semifinals.

WR Whop Philyor, Sr., Plant: Frantzen's top target tied for third in the state in receiving touchdowns (17) and was seventh in yards (1,129)

WR Bryce Miller, Sr., East Lake: Rebounding from injuries last season, Miller finished with 56 catches for 916 yards and 16 touchdowns.

UTIL CJ Cotman, Sr., Clearwater Central Catholic: The four-star recruit is the school's all-time career leader in touchdowns and helped the Marauders reach the Class 3A region final.

K Noah Ruggles, Sr., Steinbrenner: Rated as the fifth-best kicker in the country, Ruggles was 9-of-12 on field goals, including a 56- and 57-yarder in the same game this season.

KR J'Kobi Reddick, Sr., Cambridge Christian: The electrifying playmaker returned three kicks for touchdowns this season and averaged 34 yards per return.

Second team

QB Michael Penix Jr., Jr., Tampa Bay Tech

RB Brian Snead, Jr., Armwood

RB TJ Owens, Sr., Nature Coast

RB Mychael Hamilton, Jr., Mitchell

RB Jervon Newton, Sr., Clearwater Central Catholic

OL Bryce Foxworth, Sr., Boca Ciega

OL Zachary Hauschild, Sr., Clearwater

OL Jake Moore, Sr., Jesuit

OL Jacquez Lilite, Sr., Armwood

OL Spencer Schmuckie, Sr., East Lake

WR Daquon Green, Sr., Tampa Bay Tech

WR Mikey Roussos, Jr., River Ridge

ATH Tyrese Spain, Jr., Jefferson

K Aaron Quiambao, Jr., Jefferson

KR Jordan Miner, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch

Third team

QB Griffin Alstott, Sr., Northside Christian

RB Braxton Johnson, Sr., Anclote

RB Chris Melton, Sr., Ridgewood

RB Tyrell Carter, Sr., Seffner Christian

OL Samson Jackson, Sr., Palm Harbor University

OL Bryce Jenkins, Sr., Plant

OL Dio Defalco, Jr., River Ridge

OL Gordon Sandorf, Sr., Blake

OL Aaron Beardsley, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

TE Jermaine Eskridge, Jr., Jefferson

WR Corey Yawn, Jr., Northside Christian

WR Brandon Myers, Sr., Durant

UTIL Jalynn Williams, Jr., St. Petersburg

K Ian Woodward, Jr., East Lake

KR J'von France, Jr., Palm Harbor University

Defense

First team

DL Zachary Carter, Sr., Hillsborough: The Florida commit battled through double teams and still posted six sacks for a Terrier defense that was one of the best in the area.

DL Malcolm Lamar, Jr., Armwood: Plant coach Robert Weiner said Lamar (eight sacks) was the one player he had to design a game plan to stop.

DL Anthony Nelson, Jr., Jesuit: His breakout season included a whopping 16 sacks as he led the Tigers to the Class 5A state semifinals.

LB Micah McFadden, Jr., Plant: A first-time starter in the coveted "Panther" position, McFadden led the Class 7A state finalists with 12 sacks.

LB Decalon Brooks, Sr., Gaither: The FSU commit and son of former Seminole and Buccaneer great Derrick Brooks finished with 105 tackles, six sacks and an interception.

LB Logan Doublin, Sr., Largo: Coaches raved about this playmaker who had 128 tackles, a sack and an interception this season.

LB Braden Gilby, Jr., Jesuit: The leader of perhaps the best defense had 138 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

DB Anthony Johnson, Jr., St. Petersburg: The smack talker backed up his boasts with his play, finishing with a team-high six interceptions.

DB Leon Gatlin, Sr., Hillsborough: The leader of the area's top secondary had six of the team's 15 interceptions this season.

DB Tupac Blanch, Sr., East Lake: The versatile playmaker was matched up against some of the top receivers in the area and consistently shut them down.

DB Terry Limehouse, Sr., Armwood: The King transfer was counted on to be the leader in a secondary that dealt with injuries all season.

ATH Demetrius Powell, Sr., Blake: All season, Powell wreaked havoc in a blitz-heavy scheme, finishing with 57 tackles (21 for loss) and 10.5 sacks.

PR Travell Harris, Sr., Jesuit: No one was better at taking back kicks for touchdowns than Harris, who scored six times on returns this season.

P Aidan Swanson, So., Jesuit: Four of his 13 punts landed inside the 20 and he had a 65-yard punt in the Class 5A state semifinals.

Second team

DL Tramar Reece, Sr., Clearwater

DL Jordon Scott, Sr., Pinellas Park

DL Bobby Roundtree, Sr., Largo

LB Matthew Robinson, Sr., Nature Coast

LB Austin Johnson, Sr., St. Petersburg

LB James Miller, Jr., Armwood

LB Deandre Fitzhenley, Jr., Clearwater Central Catholic

DB Marterrence Holloway, Jr., Hillsborough

DB Donovan Baker, Sr., Chamberlain

DB Shamaur McDowell, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch

DB Letayveon Beaton, Sr., Boca Ciega

ATH Zamari Maxwell, Sr., Pinellas Park

PR Janiero Crankfield, Sr., Clearwater Academy

P Chris Faddoul, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

Third team

DL Jakob Rosiek, Sr., East Lake

DL Jonathan King, Jr., Tampa Bay Tech

DL Garet Chisolm, Sr., Clearwater

LB Ryan Scamardo, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch

LB Khalan Tolson, Jr., Admiral Farragut

LB Davis Bak, Sr., Plant

LB Nick Ferrini, So., Mitchell

DB Trevor Hawks, Sr., River Ridge

DB Donovan Baker, Sr., Chamberlain

DB Juwan Burgess, Sr., Plant

DB Roshawn Mungin, Sr., Blake

ATH Amari Burney, Jr., Clearwater Central Catholic

P Shane McDonough, Sr., Clearwater

Honorable mention

Anclote: Mike Cannion; Armwood: John Waliga, Allah Whittaker, Jabreel Stephens; Berkeley Prep: Zack Mayes; Bishop McLaughlin: Joe Mastrino; Bloomingdale: DJ Williams; Boca Ciega: David Dawson, Larry Brown, Sam Thompson, Daiquan Fenner; Central: Lyndell Hudson, Foster Hawthorne; Clearwater: Jarius Williams, Tramar Reece, Shane McDonough, Jatavious Byrd, Garet Chisolm; Clearwater Central Catholic: Jerquan Newton, Rashaad Stewart; Dixie Hollins: Ernie Agbanlog Jr.; Durant: Cameron Myers; East Lake: Xavier Jackson, John Laspada, Josh Fletcher; Hillsborough: Armand Chalk; Hudson: Oshea Spahr, Cyler Doran, Remynte Turner, Ray Pennetti; Jefferson: Dontavius Smith; Jesuit: Mike Swenson; Lakewood: Troyvon Johnson, Rolando Sims, Armani Adams, Antwan Wilson: Land O'Lakes: Myron Bloom, Justin Kren, Dylan Hohenthaner; Largo: Jaquaze Sorrells, Julian Cooney; Mitchell: Matt Hegwood, Michael Doyle, Kym-mani King, JP Watt, Jermane Cross; Nature Coast: Nico Devito, Michael Weston, Brian Haygood, Zach Powell, Gilbert Delgado; Northeast: Marcus Wynn; Northside Christian: Marcus Hooks, Tah'shim Knight; Palm Harbor University: Cameron Mouton, Chawn Bryant, Hayden Schuster; Pinellas Park: Shawn Binion, Makel Calhoun; Plant: Judge Culpepper, Kyle Trina, Nick Rice; Plant City: Treshaun Ward; Ridgewood: Darrin Bright; River Ridge: Michael Webster, Dalton O'Toole, Alex Kostogiannes; St. Petersburg: Matt Landers; Seffner Christian: Elijah Benoit; Sickles: Dez Bessent; Spoto: Steven Shipp; Springstead: Demetrius Berry, Randy Morgan, Adrian Cabrera; Steinbrenner: Carson Kaleo; Sunlake: Justin Hall, James Perez, Tyler Peretti, Ryan Clark, Cris Galdos; Tampa Bay Tech: Thomas Covington; Wesley Chapel: Dexter Leverett, Isaiah Bolden, Seth Petty, Christian Austin, Austen Wittish, Malik Melvin; Wiregrass Ranch: Da Da McGee, Jason Winston; Zephyrhills: Tre'pavis Mobley, Kameron Howard, Kameron Allen