For Jagr, being No. 2 in points is like being No. 1

SUNRISE — Jaromir Jagr knows No. 2 is as high as he'll go on the NHL career scoring list.

In his mind, that's a record in itself.

Jagr's next point will be the 1,888th of his career and give him outright possession of second place on the all-time points list, breaking a tie with Mark Messier. Only Wayne Gretzky's total of 2,857 is better than that, and Jagr — the 44-year-old Panthers forward who has said he can see himself playing until he's 50 — knows the top spot is going to stay far from his reach.

"For me, it's like No. 1," Jagr said recently when asked what passing Messier would mean. "I don't really count Wayne Gretzky.… I don't think he was from this planet. Whatever he did, it's unbreakable."

Jagr caught Messier Tuesday with three assists in Florida's shootout win over Buffalo. His next chance for the tiebreaker is tonight, when the Panthers host the Bruins.

Jagr would have been No. 2 long ago if not for his leaving the NHL to play in Europe's KHL 2008-11. He returned to play in the NHL with the Flyers in 2011-12 and has been collecting jerseys since, also logging time with Dallas, Boston and New Jersey.

His first NHL point was a goal on Oct. 7, 1990, for the Penguins when he was the youngest player in the league at 18.

Game highlights: Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds scored in the shootout, and the host Flyers beat the Capitals 3-2 to run their record to 11-1-1 in their past 13 games. Giroux scored to tie the score at 2 with 21 seconds left in regulation.