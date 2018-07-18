Notice

Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Live from ACC Kickoff: A few stories to follow

Joey KnightTimes staff writer
CHARLOTTE — Top of the morning from the Queen City, where college football's talking season continues in earnest with the start of the annual ACC Kickoff.

The two-day event, featuring the head coach and select players from all 14 ACC schools, begins later this morning with some words from Commissioner John Swofford.

After that, I'll attempt to chase these story lines:

* Clemson's version of the Fearsome Foursome — DT Christian Wilkins, DT Dexter Lawrence, DE Clelin Ferrell and DE Austin Bryant — defied 21st-century convention when all chose to remain in school. The decision by Ferrell, once a top-10 pick on Mel Kiper's big board, was especially stunning.

Ferrell is joining Dabo Swinney here, and surely will get peppered with questions about his decision and the potential of the d-line, which could go down as one of the greatest in collegiate lore. The four combined for 25 sacks and 45 tackles for loss in 2017.

* FSU's Willie Taggart will make his debut at this event, where he's certain to be asked repeatedly about his quarterback derby featuring incumbent James Blackman, 2016 starter Deondre Francois and redshirt freshman Bailey Hockman. Last we saw, Blackman and Hockman had pretty decent spring games.

None of the QBs are accompanying Taggart here, but 1,000-yard rusher Cam Akers will appear with DE Brian Burns.

* Speaking of QBs, Miami coach Mark Richt likely will be asked a lot about senior Malik Rosier, who led the 'Canes to a 10-0 start last season before fizzling down the stretch (especially in that 24-14 loss at Pitt).

Rosier appeared to remain the No. 1 guy following spring practice, but heralded redshirt freshman N'Kosi Perry, former Jefferson High standout Cade Weldon and freshman Jarren Williams continue pushing him. Whomever wins the job has a supporting cast capable of leading UM to another Coastal Division crown.

* Georgia Tech will command some of my attention, if for no other reason than their Game Two opponent (USF at Raymond James Stadium). Nine offensive starters return for the Yellow Jackets including second-year starting QB Taquon Marshall, who will be here. (Fact: During the Paul Johnson era, the second full year for a starting quarterback has resulted in a trip to the ACC title game.)

* Will be interesting to hear what Louisville's Bobby Petrino has to say about 6-foot-4 sophomore Jawon Pass, the heir apparent to 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. At 230 pounds, Pass might be inclined to try and pummel a would-be tackler instead of hurdling him (a la Jackson).

* Syracuse QB (and Plant High alumnus) Rex Culpepper's triumph against testicular cancer could prevail as the most inspiring story line of the event. Culpepper, diagnosed in March, revealed in early June he's cancer-free after dozens of hours of chemotherapy. He won't be here, but Orange coach Dino Babers and fellow QB Eric Dungey could get emotional when speaking of their respective pupil and peer.

Updated: 1 hour ago
