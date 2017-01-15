FSU women romp by school ACC-record 59

CLEMSON, S.C. — Florida State coach Sue Semrau never stops thinking about March. Neither do her players.

They showed that Sunday, when the seventh-ranked Seminoles (17-2, 5-1 ACC) ran past Clemson in a start-to-finish 86-27 beatdown that was the largest margin of victory in their 26 ACC seasons.

"If we want to be the team in March that we hope to be, we have to continue to get better every game," Semrau said. "I thought our defensive discipline was great early, and we got our depth to get some time."

That was evident, too, with reserves Ama Degbeon, Kai James and Maria Conde leading the way in scoring. Degbeon, a 6-foot-2 junior, had a career-high 13 points, James had 12 and Conde 10 as FSU won its 15th straight over the Tigers (11-7, 0-5).

"This is really good for our confidence," Degbeon said.

TEXAS A&M 67, UF 59: Danni Williams had 25 points for the visiting Aggies (14-4, 4-1 SEC), who hit 9 of 15 3-pointers to hold off the Gators (9-9, 0-5).

NO. 9 L'VILLE 63, NO. 14 MIAMI 59: Mariya Moore scored 24, including eight in the fourth quarter, and the host Cardinals (16-4, 4-2 ACC) handed the Hurricanes (14-4, 3-3) their second loss in three games.

NO. 2 BAYLOR 92, KANSAS 43: Kalani Brown scored 16 for the visiting Bears (17-2, 6-0 Big 12), who took a 10-0 lead in the first four minutes and cruised.

NO. 5 S.C. 84, LSU 61: Alaina Coates had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the visiting Gamecocks (15-1, 5-0 SEC), who won their ninth straight.

NO. 8 WASH. 65, NO. 19 ARIZ. ST. 54: Kelsey Plum snapped out of an off shooting night to score 15 in the fourth quarter, and the visiting Huskies (18-2, 6-1 Pac-12) pulled away.

NO. 10 OREGON ST. 74, USC 60: Kolbie Orum scored 16 on 8-of-11 shooting and added nine rebounds for the visiting Beavers (16-2, 5-1 Pac-12).

Men

INDIANA 76, RUTGERS 57: James Blackmon scored 16 for the host Hoosiers (12-6, 2-3 Big Ten), who won just their second in six games.

FOOTBALL: Baylor redshirt sophomore receiver Ishmael Zamora, who was suspended for three games this season over an animal abuse incident, will enter the NFL draft. … South Carolina senior linebacker Skai Moore, who missed the season with a herniated disc in his neck, will return for his final year of eligibility. … Michigan running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley is expected to take the same position under new coach Doug Marrone for the NFL's Jaguars.