Partly Cloudy68° FULL FORECASTPartly Cloudy68° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Giants 19, Redskins 10

  • Times wires

Sunday, January 1, 2017 8:23pm

    • My Edition
        • I want to see more articles tagged
        • I'm already following articles tagged

    Washington out of postseason

    LANDOVER, Md. — Facing a team with nothing to play for, Washington blew its chance to make the playoffs. Washington would have been a wild card with a win as long as the Packers-Lions night game didn't end in a tie. Instead, Kirk Cousins was intercepted twice in the second half by Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, leaving Washington to go into an offseason filled with questions. "You don't come out and lose like that," cornerback Josh Norman said. "That right there was just disgusting, it was despicable. … That right there, it's not football."

    19

    10

    Giants 19, Redskins 10 01/01/17 [Last modified: Sunday, January 1, 2017 11:23pm]
    Photo reprints | Article reprints

    © 2017 Tampa Bay Times

        
    Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

    Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

    Loading...