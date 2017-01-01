Giants 19, Redskins 10

Washington out of postseason

LANDOVER, Md. — Facing a team with nothing to play for, Washington blew its chance to make the playoffs. Washington would have been a wild card with a win as long as the Packers-Lions night game didn't end in a tie. Instead, Kirk Cousins was intercepted twice in the second half by Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, leaving Washington to go into an offseason filled with questions. "You don't come out and lose like that," cornerback Josh Norman said. "That right there was just disgusting, it was despicable. … That right there, it's not football."



19



10