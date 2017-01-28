Brandt Snedeker, Patrick Rodgers share Farmers Insurance Open lead

SAN DIEGO — Two golfers went to bed Saturday night with a share of the lead entering today's final round of the Farmers Insurance Open, which is about where the similarities between them ended.

One, Brandt Snedeker, is a two-time Ryder Cup player, a FedEx Cup champion and a two-time winner at Torrey Pines who has earned more money on this course than any golfer not named Tiger Woods.

The other, Patrick Rodgers, is playing in the tournament for just the second time and until now never had led a PGA Tour event after any round.

Snedeker agreed he had an edge. Sort of. "I think the only advantage is I'll sleep a lot better than he will," Snedeker said. "(This) morning, the advantage kind of goes away, whatever that advantage is."

Even with a tough day on the South Course's poa greens, Snedeker hung on for 2-under 70 and was tied with Rodgers (67) at 9-under 207.

Rodgers, 24, is the latest player from the high school class of 2011 with a chance to shine, an athletic and powerful player who has been patiently waiting his turn. He picked up a little extra motivation from watching one of his best friends, former roommate Justin Thomas, sweep the tour's Hawaii swing this month.

Before Thomas, it was Jordan Spieth who was picking up big trophies at an alarming rate.

"I can't sit here and say it hasn't been hard at times," Rodgers said. "Obviously, these are my best friends, so I'm happy every time they have success. But on a personal level, those are the guys that I've always competed with, and so it definitely tests my patience to see them have success, and it's incredibly motivating."

C. T. Pan (69) and Tony Finau (67) were one shot back. Justin Rose, who started the third round with a one-shot lead, fell behind on the second hole and never caught up. He shot 73 and was in the large group at 7 under. Phil Mickelson was still in the picture after a 68 left him four shots behind.

LPGA: Stacy Lewis had two back-nine eagles in the season-opening Bahamas Classic to put herself in position to end a winless streak of almost three years. Lewis shot 10-under 63 at Ocean Club in Paradise Island, Bahamas, to match Lexi Thompson (66) atop the leaderboard at 23-under 196, one off the tour 54-hole record for relation to par set by Annika Sorenstam in the 2003 Mizuno Classic. Lewis' last victory was in June 2014. Gerina Piller (65) was one shot back, and Seminole's Brittany Lincicome, the leader after each of the first two rounds, had 69 to fall two shots behind.