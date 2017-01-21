Hadwin joins growing 59 round club

Adam Hadwin is the first Canadian to shoot a 59 round in a PGA tournament.

LA QUINTA, Calif. — The temperature barely climbed into the 60s on a spectacular, clear afternoon in the desert after two rainy days. Adam Hadwin stopped counting at 59 — 13-under 59, that is.

The 29-year-old Canadian shot the ninth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history and the second in 10 days to take the third-round lead Saturday in the CareerBuilder Challenge.

"Wow! I don't really know what to say just yet. I think it's still sinking in," Hadwin said.

"I think everybody talks about kind of they were in a zone, and I think that's kind of what happened. I was thinking about it. I knew exactly where I was. I knew exactly what I needed to do. It just didn't seem to matter."

Hadwin made a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th and got up-and-down for par — making a 3-footer — from just off the green on the par-4 18th at La Quinta Country Club.

"Last thing I wanted to do was miss a 3-footer for 59," Hadwin said. "So, I was more relieved than anything walking off that green."

Justin Thomas had 11-under 59 last week in Hawaii in the first round of his Sony Open victory. Hadwin matched David Duval's tournament record, a 13-under 59 in the final round of his 1999 victory. Jim Furyk shot a tour-record 12-under 58 last year in the Travelers Championship. Others with 59 rounds are Al Geiberger (1977), Chip Beck (1991), Paul Goydos (2010), Stuart Appleby (2010) and Furyk (2013).

Hadwin took the third-round lead at 17-under 199 after starting the day tied for 49th at 4 under, a stroke below the eventual cut.

The former Louisville player is the first Canadian — he was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, and grew up in Abbortsford, British Columbia — to break 60 on the tour. He's also the first to accomplish the feat on a par-72 course since Duval, and the only non-winner to break 60.

Hadwin had 13 birdies in the bogey-free round, hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation and needed only 21 putts. He opened with par with the temperature in the low 50s and snow sparkling on the mountain peaks, birdied the next six and added another on No. 9 for a front-nine 29. He birdied Nos. 11-15 to get to 12 under.

Rookie Dominic Bozzelli was a stroke back after 69 on the Nicklaus layout. Second-round leader Hudson Swafford (71) was 15-under 201 with Bud Cauley (65), Brian Harman (69) and Chad Campbell (66).

Phil Mickelson closed with a watery double bogey for 73 on the Stadium Course, leaving the 46-year-old Hall of Famer at 207 back in his return from two sports hernia surgeries.

CHAMPIONS: Bernhard Langer was declared the winner of the Mitsubishi Championship after gusts up to 45 mph on the Hualalai course in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, halted the tournament. Langer's 15-under 129 overall was a stroke better than Fred Couples.

EUROPE: Dustin Johnson shot 8-under 64 to move into title contention at the Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Championship. Johnson started the day eight shots back and finished in a five-way tie for second at 12-under 204 that included second-round leader Martin Kaymer (72), one behind Tyrrell Hatton (68).