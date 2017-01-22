Hudson Swafford wins first PGA Tour title

LA QUINTA, Calif. — A day after dropping three strokes on the 16th and 17th holes on PGA West's Stadium Course, Hudson Swafford birdied them Sunday to take control in the CareerBuilder Challenge.

A few minutes later, with rain approaching the desert over the snow-capped mountains, the 29-year-old former Georgia player celebrated his first PGA title and first Masters spot.

"They don't give them away out here. It's not easy," Swafford said. "I've been close. I've been in the heat lately. Just keep putting myself in position, and this just feels unbelievable."

He tapped in for par on 18 for 5-under 67 and 20-under 268 for a one-stroke victory over third-round leader Adam Hadwin, who followed up his third-round 59 with 70 in the final round.

Swafford tied Bud Cauley for the lead with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th and pulled ahead with the birdies on 16 and 17. Cauley (69) finished tied for third with Brian Harman (69) at 18-under 270.

Phil Mickelson shot 70 to tie for a 21st at 11-under 277 in the 46-year-old Hall of Famer's return from two sports hernia surgeries.

EUROPE: Tommy Fleetwood had a back nine of 31 to complete a 5-under 67 round for a one-shot victory at 5-under 271 in the Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Championship. Dustin Johnson (68) and Pablo Larrazabal (68) tied for second place at 272. Martin Kaymer (69), a three-time winner of the tournament, finished two strokes back at 273.