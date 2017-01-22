Clear69° FULL FORECASTClear69° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for BUCS POSTGAME REPORT

Get the quickest, smartest news, analysis and photos from the Bucs game emailed to you shortly after the final whistle.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Hudson Swafford wins first PGA Tour title

  • Times wires

Sunday, January 22, 2017 9:37pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

LA QUINTA, Calif. — A day after dropping three strokes on the 16th and 17th holes on PGA West's Stadium Course, Hudson Swafford birdied them Sunday to take control in the CareerBuilder Challenge.

Related News/Archive

A few minutes later, with rain approaching the desert over the snow-capped mountains, the 29-year-old former Georgia player celebrated his first PGA title and first Masters spot.

"They don't give them away out here. It's not easy," Swafford said. "I've been close. I've been in the heat lately. Just keep putting myself in position, and this just feels unbelievable."

He tapped in for par on 18 for 5-under 67 and 20-under 268 for a one-stroke victory over third-round leader Adam Hadwin, who followed up his third-round 59 with 70 in the final round.

Swafford tied Bud Cauley for the lead with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th and pulled ahead with the birdies on 16 and 17. Cauley (69) finished tied for third with Brian Harman (69) at 18-under 270.

Phil Mickelson shot 70 to tie for a 21st at 11-under 277 in the 46-year-old Hall of Famer's return from two sports hernia surgeries.

EUROPE: Tommy Fleetwood had a back nine of 31 to complete a 5-under 67 round for a one-shot victory at 5-under 271 in the Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) Championship. Dustin Johnson (68) and Pablo Larrazabal (68) tied for second place at 272. Martin Kaymer (69), a three-time winner of the tournament, finished two strokes back at 273.

Hudson Swafford wins first PGA Tour title 01/22/17 [Last modified: Sunday, January 22, 2017 9:37pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...