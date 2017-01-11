No commitment yet for 2015 Valspar champion Spieth

PALM HARBOR — The Valspar Championship is two months away, and the field is starting to take shape. One PGA Tour player not yet committed is 2015 champion Jordan Spieth.

Spieth, who won the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015, has played the Innisbrook tournament since 2013. So far, he's only committed through the Genesis Open on Feb. 16-19 in California.

"He's not committed yet, but that doesn't mean he won't commit in the future. We're still hopeful," tournament director Tracy West said.

Players have until the Friday before the tournament (March 9-12) to commit. Outside of a Tiger Woods commitment, Spieth would be one of the bigger draws at Valspar. West said there is a possibility of landing commitments from either Dustin Johnson or Bubba Watson. Both have played the tournament in the past.

There is a partial list of players who have committed. One of the bigger names is Jim Furyk, the 2010 champion who missed last year's tournament because of injury. Furyk was named U.S. Ryder Cup captain Wednesday.

Others committed include Matt Kuchar, Stewart Cink, Henrik Stenson, defending champion Charl Schwartzel and former Georgia standout Lee McCoy. McCoy, who has a sponsor's exemption, finished fourth last year as an amateur. He is recovering from a broken wrist sustained during a car accident.

"That's just the start," West said. "We plan on commitments rolling in, in the next few weeks."

Defending champ ready to return: Schwartzel was home in South Africa as he spoke via teleconference Wednesday. But his schedule ramps up soon. Schwartzel, 32, has won only twice on tour, the 2011 Masters and last year's Valspar Championship. He hopes the gap between wins isn't as long this time. "I think I got in the way of myself for a few years," Schwartzel said. "After winning the Masters, which is the ultimate tournament in our game, you start pushing yourself. When you push for results in our game, you are actually not going to succeed."

PRO-AMS: The Monday pro-am (March 6) will be closed to the public. The celebrity amateurs include Bucs coach Dirk Koetter and former Bucs players Ronde Barber, Derrick Brooks, Mike Alstott, Warrick Dunn, Steve DeBerg and Jimmie Giles. Former Happy Days star Donnie Most also is scheduled to play. A second pro-am has been added for Wednesday (March 8) at the Island Course. The pro-am on the Copperhead Course is sold out.

Volunteers needed: To volunteer for the tournament, contact Doug Laseter at (727) 942-5557 or dlaseter@thecopperheads.org.