All-Tampa Bay boys golf teams

Hillsborough Player of the Year: Jackson Suber, Jr., Plant

Suber had a solid season, especially in the pressure rounds. He finished second in the Class 3A state tournament with 1-under 143, two shots off the winner. He shot a team-best 74 at regionals to help Plant win the championship. He also played a major role in helping Plant win the Class 3A state title, the school's first golf championship since 1936 and Hillsborough County's first since King in 1970. Suber has committed to the University of Mississippi.

Pinellas Player of the Year: Thomas Salanito, Fr., Clearwater Central Catholic

Salanito made an immediate impact as a freshman. During the regular season he won the Mustang Invitational with 1-under 70. He was the only player in the 101-man field who broke par. He shot 73 at the Bayou Club to help the Marauders win the district championship. At the region tournament he shot 75 to help CCC advance to state. At Howey-in-the-Hills, he shot a 75-79—154 and finished 14th out of 95 golfers.

North Suncoast Player of the Year: Nick Gabrelcik, Fr., Mitchell

Although just a freshman, Gabrelcik had the best season of any golfer on the North Suncoast. He won the Sunshine Athletic Conference tournament with 72 and defeated Jordan Sarhaddi of Sunlake in a one-hole playoff. At the Class 2A state tournament, he opened with a 1-over 73 and finished the two-day tournament tied for 13th with 155. He shot 75 in the district tournament to help the Mustangs finish first.

Coach of the Year: Tom Feeney, Plant

The Panthers played well all season, but they put it all together when it counted. Plant won Hillsborough County's first state title in 46 years and the school's first since 1936. Plant shot 606 at the Class 3A state tournament and won by 17 strokes.

First team

Tyler Wilkes, Fr., Gaither: Very consistent at the Class 3A state tournament with a 74-74—148 to finish tied for sixth. Also shot 74 at the district tournament and a tournament-low 72 to win regionals and advance to state.

Robert Eisch, Sr., Plant: Another big piece of Plant's state championship puzzle. Shot 77 at districts and regionals, and finished tied for 19th at the Class 3A state tournament with a 78-77—155. Committed to Florida.

Tommy Wang, Sr., Newsome: Was steady all season, but especially in the pressure rounds. Shot a district tournament-best 71, then followed that with a 75 at the region tournament, which tied for the low round. At state, tied for 28th with an 80-78—158.

Travis Wells, Sr., Sunlake: Saved some of his best golf for the postseason. Shot 73 at the Class 2A, District 15 tournament at Silverado Golf and Country Club. Followed that with another 73 at the region tournament to qualify for state as an individual. Finished tied for 21st with an 80-80—160.

Cy Storlien, Jr., Freedom: Recorded two solid rounds at the Class 3A state tournament, 75-78—153, to finish tied for 13th. Fired a 73 at the regionals to help Freedom advance to states.

Second team

Clark Lea, Jr., Clearwater Central Catholic

Dhruv Patel, Jrs., Newsome

Cal Stephens, Jr., Calvary Christian

Carson Moran, So., Plant

Dalton Shettle, Sr., Canterbury

Third team

Davis Harrison, Jr., Clearwater Central Catholic

Mac Suber, Fr., Plant

Demetri Kotsovolos, Jr., Countryside

Cooper Smith, Fr., Freedom

Ryan Hicks, Sr., Countryside

Honorable mention

Academy at the Lakes: AJ Jaiswal; Bishop McLaughlin: Robert Selby; Bloomingdale: Cameron Wright; Berkeley Prep: Alex Ogle, Connor Pope; Boca Ciega: Charlie Hume; Calvary Christian: Justin Bench; Clearwater Central Catholic: Hunter Lea; Durant: Cameron Nero; East Lake: Nick Pero, Brittan Pero, Michael Beausang; Freedom: Tyler Bray; Gulf: Phillip Thompson; Hernando: Zayne Vasquez; Jesuit: Max White, Matt Zloto, Grayson Maddox, Connor Murphy; Largo: Peter Jensen; Mitchell: Eduardo Lopez-Reed, Anthony Salvati, Jordan Winchell; Nature Coast: Mickie Dono, Chris Felts; Palm Harbor University: Matt Perenich; Pasco: Gabriel Fleck; Plant: Chris Kern; River Ridge: Aidan Holmes, Tim Chapman; St. Petersburg: Nolan Gregory; Steinbrenner: Hunter Desena, Blake Kolano; Strawberry Crest: Joseph Dent; Sunlake: Jordan Sarhaddi; Tampa Catholic: Dylan Sanchez; Tarpon Springs: Panormitis Karatzas; Wesley Chapel: Tyler Rover, David Lee, Ben Wolfman; Zephyrhills: Wyatt Pisarski.