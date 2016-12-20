All-Tampa Bay girls golf teams

Hillsborough Player of the Year: Latanna Stone, So., Cambridge Christian

It was a close call between Stone and teammate Ashley Zagers. Stone's best round came at the Mustang Invitational at Seminole Lake CC, where she shot 5-under 66. She qualified for the Class A state tournament and finished tied for 10th, with Zagers, at 4-over 148.

Pinellas Player of the Year: Alyssa Lamoureux, Jr., Seminole

There was no golfer in the county more consistent than Lamoureux. A state champion as a sophomore, she shot 76 at the Class 3A, District 12 tournament at Seminole Lake Country Club. She followed that with 74 in regionals at Lansbrook GC. At the state tournament in Howey-in-the-Hills, she tied for fifth overall with 3-over 147, four shots off lead.

North Suncoast Player of the Year: Estefania Guizar-Diaz, Sr., Mitchell

Mitchell's best golfer and the most consistent player on the North Suncoast. She shot 93 at the district tournament at Crescent Oaks CC, which was tied for second-lowest round. She followed that with an impressive 79 in regionals at Crescent Oaks to qualify for the state tournament as an individual. She finished 37th at the Class 2A tournament with an 83-89—172. Guizar-Diaz was named the Sunshine Athletic Conference's West Division Player of the Year.

Coach of the Year: Paul Rydell, Cambridge Christian

The Lancers had a talented team and advanced to the Class A state tournament. They finished seventh out of 16 teams with a score of 679. Stone and Zagers were two of the best golfers in the area.

First team

Taylor Dedmen, Jr., Plant City: Tied for 10th in the Class 3A state meet with 7-over 151. Shot a tournament-low 72 in regionals.

Madison Heideman, Jr., Osceola: Shot 73 in the Class 2A-6 region tournament to qualify for state. Finished 18th at state in a field of 95 players.

Lilly Berry, Fr., Tampa Prep: Tied for eighth at Class A state tournament with 3-over 147. She had the highest finish of any area player in Class A.

Ashley Zagers, Sr., Cambridge Christian: Shot 72 at the Class A, District 13 tournament to take medalist honors. Followed that with 75 at regionals and finished tied for 10th at the state tournament. Committed to Florida Southern.

Kayla Shelton, Sr., St. Petersburg: A consistent player all season, Shelton helped the Green Devils advance to the Class 3A state tournament. She shot 81 in regionals, finished tied for 36th with an 83-82—65 at state.

Second team

Skylar Muscianese, Jr., Nature Coast

Julie Zhang, So., Tampa Prep

Georgia Ruffolo, Fr., Academy of the Holy Names

Meredith Kiernan, So., St. Petersburg

Sadie Chlapowski, Sr., Boca Ciega

Third team

Dana Mumaw, Sr., Wesley Chapel

Bianca Sol Cruz, Sr., Indian Rocks Christian

Nikki Bommakanti, Fr., Sickles

Haley Kirinsky, Sr., Sunlake

Claire Vermette, Jr., Northeast

Honorable mention

Countryside: Anna-Sophie Breitkreuz; Durant: Cheyenne Hodock, Megan Mooney; King: Ashley Birdsong; Land O'Lakes: Maggie Schmook, Daniela Vasqez; Mitchell: Chloe Brennan; Jill Peters; Nature Coast: Alexis Dross; Pasco: Kacie Huber; Robinson: Anna Gilhool; St. Petersburg: Ana Elise Cunneen; Sickles: KC Montgomery; Steinbrenner: Anna Jansen, Lindsey Kolano, Sophia Miliziano; Tampa Catholic: Lindsey Gonzalez; Wiregrass Ranch: Morgan Powers, Alexis Lane